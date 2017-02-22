Meet the Man with the Iron Fist!

Most non-comics fans have no idea who Danny Rand/Iron Fist, but Netflix has taken a few moments to introduce everyone to the character in a new video, quaintly entitled, I Am Danny Rand. It’s a pretty good overview.

Marvel’s Iron Fist premieres on March 17th.

Synopsis: Billionaire Danny Rand (Finn Jones) returns to New York City after being missing for years, trying to reconnect with his past and his family legacy. He fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.

