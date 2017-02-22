Killing Themselves To Get In Trailer: The Discovery!

A recent discovery has proven the existence of an afterlife. Now people are killing themselves to get in.

The new trailer for The Discovery highlights the ethical problems caused by the discovery and shows its impact on the world.

The Discovery stars Robert Redford, Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Riley Keough and Jesse Plemons. It premieres on Netflix on March 31st.

Loss and love. Life and death…in the blink of an eye, the discovery changed us all. The unraveling has begun…prepare yourself for The Discovery – launching globally on Netflix Friday, March 31

The Discovery stars Robert Redford, Rooney Mara, Jason Segel, Riley Keough and Jesse Plemons and is a love story set in a world where the afterlife has been scientifically proven, and as a result millions of people start taking their own lives to “get there.” Directed by Charlie McDowell and written by McDowell and Justin Lader (The One I Love), the film was produced by Alex Orlovsky of A-LO Films and James D. Stern of Endgame Entertainment, and was co-financed by Endgame Entertainment and Protagonist Pictures. Executive Producers are Julie Goldstein, Lucas Smith, Mike Goodridge, Dimitra Tsingou, Hunter Gray, McDowell and co-producer Erika Hampson.

Follow #TheDiscovery on social: facebook.com/thediscovery

Like this: Like Loading...