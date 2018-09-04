Family Feud Celebrates 20 Seasons!

Family Feud celebrates its 20th season beginning on Monday, September 20th.

To see how hilariously badly the game can go, check out the video below.

FAMILY FEUD IS CELEBRATING 20 SEASONS!

ALL-NEW SEASON TO PREMIERE ON MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2018

Los Angeles, CA (September 4, 2018) – It’s time to play Family Feud! Let the festivities begin as Family Feud celebrates its return for Season 20 on Monday, September 10, 2018 (check local listings). The milestone new season brings in all new surveys, hilarious contestants and families dressed in color coordinated outfits. Host Steve Harvey is better than ever with his quick wit and priceless facial expressions. Survey says…you won’t want to miss out on Season 20!

“Happy anniversary to one of the best gifts I’ve ever received, Family Feud, said Steve Harvey. “I’ve been here 9 of the 20 seasons and it has been the most fun I’ve had throughout my career. I have to attribute that to the Executive Producer Gaby Johnston, who is the best I’ve ever seen as a showrunner. She makes me enjoy coming to work, she totally gets it. And I’ve laughed at this show and the contestants so much, I think I’m having a better time than the contestants and viewers! Twenty mo’ let’s go!”

Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America and distributed by Debmar-Mercury. The series features families from across the U.S. who will once again be joined by the hilarious Steve Harvey as they compete for the chance to win up to $20,000 by guessing the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed.

Family Feud is poised to be the No. 1-rated game show (and second first-run series overall) in national syndication for the third consecutive year when this season ends in August. To date, Family Feud stands at a 6.5 household rating, with the former longtime ratings champs, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy!, at 6.1.

About Family Feud

Since its premiere in 1976, Family Feud has remained one of television’s most popular and enduring game shows. Featuring two families who compete for cash and cars, contestants try to guess the most popular answers to questions posed to 100 people surveyed. As host, Harvey engages competing family members in hilarious repartee, and his honest reactions to their responses have brought a fresh sense of comedy to the show.

Fans are invited to follow Family Feud on Twitter @FamilyFeud, on YouTube at youtube.com/familyfeud, and on the web at www.familyfeud.com, where they can answer survey questions, find out about upcoming auditions and more.

Taped in front of a live audience from its home in Los Angeles, California, Family Feud is produced by FremantleMedia North America, and is distributed by Debmar-Mercury. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are Executive Producers and Jim Roush is Executive in Charge of Production.

Like this: Like Loading...