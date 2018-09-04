I’m a Bad Guy Trailer: BoJack Horseman: Season 5!

He says he wants to get better but he doesn’t know how.

Will BoJack screw up another good thing he’s got going?

BoJack Horseman: Season 5 premieres on Netflix on September 14th.

Straight from the horse’s mouth…

BoJack reveals his season 5 trailer and key art

Stream BoJack Horseman here.

Follow BoJack on twitter and the gram: @BoJackHorseman

About BoJack Horseman Season Five (from creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg):

All right, season five of BoJack Horseman, here we go. Has it really been five seasons? Where does the time go, huh? Anyway, this season finds BoJack starring in a new TV show called Philbert, playing a character with disturbing parallels to BoJack’s real life, echoes that force BoJack to confront himself and his past in ways large and small, but the main thing that happens this season is Diane gets a haircut. We spent a lot of time figuring out the haircut — the style, the volume, the bounce, the sheen — and we’re really proud of the way it came out. We really think people are going to like this new season, and Diane’s new haircut!

BoJack Horseman season 5 launches globally on Netflix on September 14.

Like this: Like Loading...