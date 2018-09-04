Something Went Badly Wrong Trailer: 22 July!

Paul Greengrass’ 22 July tells the story of the deadliest instance of terrorism in the history of Norway – through the point of view of one survivor’s physical and emotional journey to portray the country’s path to healing and reconciliation.

22 July will premiere in select theaters and on Netflix on October 10th.

In 22 July, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Paul Greengrass (Captain Phillips, United 93) tells the true story of the aftermath of Norway’s deadliest terrorist attack. On 22 July 2011, 77 people were killed when a far-right extremist detonated a car bomb in Oslo before carrying out a mass shooting at a leadership camp for teens. 22 July uses the lens of one survivor’s physical and emotional journey to portray the country’s path to healing and reconciliation.

Written and Directed by Paul Greengrass, 22 July is based upon the book “One of Us: The Story of an Attack in Norway – and Its Maria BockAftermath” by Åsne Seierstad. The film is produced by Scott Rudin, P.G.A., Paul Greengrass, P.G.A., Gregory Goodman, P.G.A., and Eli Bush, P.G.A., and stars Anders Danielsen Lie, Jon Øigarden, Jonas Strand Gravli, Maria Bock, Thorbjørn Harr, Ola G. Furuseth, Seda Witt, Isak Bakli Aglen.

22 July will debut Wednesday, October 10th globally on Netflix.

Visit netflix.com/22july and @NetflixFilm

