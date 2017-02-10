Emma Stone Talks Auditions On CBS Sunday Morning!

La La Land’s Emma Stone will guest on CBS Sunday Morning this week.

In an interview with Lee Cowan, Stone talks about the auditioning process; how she prepared for La La Land, and even the friends and family with whom she lived while starting out.

Stone’s interview will be aired on Sunday, February 12th (9am/8C).

Before she was the toast of Hollywood, Academy Award nominee Emma Stone had to go through the sometimes soul-crushing audition process just like every other unknown actor, she tells Lee Cowan in an interview for CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Feb. 12 (9:00 AM, ET) on the CBS Television Network.

Stone, who earned an Oscar nomination this year for her work in the film “La La Land,” moved to Los Angeles when she was just 15, along with her mother, who guided her through the grueling audition process.

“It’s a strange sort of combination of a job interview and a first date, and a break-up on a daily basis,” Stone tells Cowan. “You know you walk into a room, and this could be the next seven years of your life, and you could buy a house, and you can travel, and, then, wait, oh, never mind, break up, it’s over, it’s never happening. Okay, well, I shouldn’t have built that up. Next day, you are the one, are you the one? No, wow, no. You really weren’t the one, and you yelled at me.”

She survived the process, and these days Stone is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Stone talks with Cowan about her acting career, her preparation for the critically acclaimed “La La Land,” her family and the friends she lived with during her “mac and cheese” days as an aspiring actor. Cowan and Stone also visit the Valley Youth Theater in Phoenix where Stone got her start at 11.

“She was willing to take any part, it didn’t matter what the character was, how big the character was, she was willing to take the part,” says Bobb Cooper, the theater’s artistic director.

CBS SUNDAY MORNING is broadcast Sundays (9:00-10:30 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network. Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

