Want To Be a Walker? AMC Announces The Walking Dead Play Dead Sweepstakes!

NEW YORK, NY – February 10, 2017 – AMC announced today “The Walking Dead” Play Dead Sweepstakes, which will give four lucky fans a chance to each win a walk-on role as a walker in the 100th episode of “The Walking Dead,” as well as round-trip airfare to the series’ set in Atlanta, GA , two-nights’ lodging accommodation and $500 cash.* The sweepstakes kicks off during the series’ highly-anticipated mid-season premiere on Sunday, February 12th at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and will conclude on Monday, April 3rd at 5:59am ET.

Fans can enter the sweeps by watching new episodes of “The Walking Dead” every Sunday , beginning February 12, and looking for two code words which will appear during the commercial breaks for each episode. Fans can then visit www.amc.com/PlayDeadSweepstakes to submit the words shown on screen for a chance to win. There will be new code words every week and by entering each week, through Monday, April 3rd at 5:59am ET, fans can earn up to eight entries in the grand prize drawing.

The final eight episodes of “The Walking Dead” season seven kick off on Sunday, February 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT immediately followed by the mid-season premiere of AMC’s “Talking Dead,” hosted by Chris Hardwick (Nerdist).

Based on the comic book series written by Robert Kirkman and published by Image Comics, “The Walking Dead” is the #1 show on television among adults 18-49 for the fifth year in a row. “The Walking Dead” tells the story of the months and years that follow after a zombie apocalypse, and follows a group of survivors, led by police officer Rick Grimes, who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The series, which has been heralded by critics as “an honest-to-God phenomenon” (Variety), “relentless and provocative” (Orlando Sentinel) and “brilliantly engaging” (TheHollywoodNews.com), is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, Greg Nicotero and Tom Luse.

*Applicants must be 21 years of age or older. The sweepstakes is open to residents of the United States and Canada, with the exception of Quebec.

