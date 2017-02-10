The 59th Annual Grammy Awards Announce All-Star Lineup of Presenters!

Twenty-one more presenters have been announced for the 59th Annual Grammy Awards® – a diverse group from across all media that includes: Camila Cabello, Laverne Cox (left), Celine Dion, DNCE, Halsey (center), Taraji P. Henson, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Pentatonix, Solange (right), John Travolta and more (the complete list can be found below).

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards®, hosted by James Corden, will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Febraury 12th (8/7C), on CBS.

A diverse all-star lineup of GRAMMY® Award nominees, GRAMMY winners, entertainers and film and TV stars will take the stage as presenters for THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® live broadcast from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 12 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT; 6:00-9:30 PM, live MT) on the CBS Television Network. Award-winning host and performer James Corden is set to host Music’s Biggest Night® for the first time.

This year’s presenters include singer/songwriter Camila Cabello; current GRAMMY nominees The Chainsmokers; three-time GRAMMY winner and current GRAMMY nominee Kelly Clarkson; actress Laverne Cox; singer/songwriter Jason Derulo; five-time GRAMMY winner Celine Dion; pop/funk band DNCE; current GRAMMY nominee Halsey; actress Taraji P. Henson; actress/model Paris Jackson; previous GRAMMY nominee Nick Jonas; previous GRAMMY nominee Jennifer Lopez; three-time GRAMMY winner Tim McGraw and five-time GRAMMY winner Faith Hill; singer/songwriter/actress Katharine McPhee; two-time GRAMMY winners and current GRAMMY nominees Pentatonix; current GRAMMY nominee Thomas Rhett; actress Gina Rodriguez; TV/radio host and producer Ryan Seacrest; current GRAMMY nominee Solange; and previous GRAMMY nominee and actor John Travolta.

Previously announced performers include Adele, Kelsea Ballerini, William Bell, Chance The Rapper, Gary Clark Jr., Daft Punk, Andra Day, Cynthia Erivo, Tori Kelly, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, John Legend, Little Big Town, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Maren Morris, Anderson .Paak, Katy Perry, Sturgill Simpson, A Tribe Called Quest, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and The Weeknd.

THE 59TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS® is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for The Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Ben Winston is a producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

