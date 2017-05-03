Dragon Ball Super Premieres In May!

Dragon Ball Super – which continues the action of Akira Toriyama’s famed fantasy adventure series – premieres this month from VIZ Media, along with new volumes of Anonymous Noise, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Part 3, Stardust Crusaders, D.Gray Man and the digital exclusive, Boys Over Flowers Season 2: Vol. 5.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES NEW DIGITAL MANGA CONTENT FOR MAY

Catch The Debut Of DRAGON BALL SUPER’s First Volume Along With New WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Free Chapters And The Latest Updates To Fan-Favorite Titles

VIZ Media offers a digital manga update featuring a fresh line-up of newly added volumes for May.

This month, readers can dive into the launch of DRAGON BALL SUPER Vol. 1, which continues the action of Akira Toriyama’s famed fantasy adventure series. Notable additions to several other popular manga series include ANONYMOUS NOISE, Vol. 2, JOJO’S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: PART 3 STARDUST CRUSADERS Vol. 3, D.GRAY MAN, Vol. 25, and a digital-exclusive BOYS OVER FLOWERS SEASON 2, Vol. 5.

Readers are also invited to take advantage of special digital pricing on a variety of highlighted manga series from various imprints. Each week throughout the month, the entire series run of a different title will be available for only $4.99 per volume. The promotion kicks off with MY HERO ACADEMIA.

May Digital Manga Promotion

MY HERO ACADEMIA Digital Manga Sale

Kick off May with special pricing an array of popular manga series all month long beginning with MY HERO ACADEMIA. All volumes of the fan-favorite series will be on sale for only $4.99 per volume. Available through May 8th across all digital platforms.

Check VIZ.com each week throughout the rest of May for additional manga titles to be featured in this month’s digital sales!

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Updates

Catch the latest chapters of a variety of popular manga series featured each week in the world’s most popular manga magazine – WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP!! New series additions to the magazine include DR. STONE, WE NEVER LEARN and ROBOTXLASERBEAM.

Check out SHONEN JUMP’s free section for the latest! Read it here first – DRAGON BALL SUPER FREE chapters are now simultaneous with Japan! Fans can also enjoy chapters 1-26 of MY HERO ACADEMIA throughout the series’ digital sale. Free Chapter highlights of popular WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP series are available at: www.viz.com/shonenjump/chapters/all.

Free chapters are available now for the following series:

ASTRA LOST IN SPACE

BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

DRAGON BALL SUPER

HUNTER X HUNTER

MY HERO ACADEMIA

ROBOTXLASERBEAM

And More!!

Digital manga updates for May include new volumes for eight additional continuing VIZ Media series. Notable new releases this month include not-to-be-missed volumes for HAIKYU!! (Vol. 11), MAID-SAMA! (Vol. 8), MY HERO ACADEMIA (Vol. 8), MY LOVE STORY!! (Vol. 12), NISEKOI (Vol. 21), ONE PIECE (Vol. 82), TORIKO (Vol. 38), and ULTRAMAN (Vol. 8).

The free VIZ Manga App continues to be the top application for reading digital manga and features a massive library of the most popular series in the world. Through the innovative VIZ Manga digital platform registered users are able to use one account to view their purchased manga across more devices than ever. New series and volumes are added every Tuesday. Fans can also find these titles and more for the NOOK, Kindle Fire, and Kobo eReaders, as well as in the comiXology, iBooks and Google Play Stores.

Most manga volumes are available for purchase and download in the U.S. and Canada within the VIZ Manga application starting from only $4.99 (U.S. / CAN) each. Readers can also explore free Chapter 1 previews of most series.

For more information, please visit VIZ.com.

