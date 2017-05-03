The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 To Feature Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez!

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 (try saying that five times fast with a mouthful of bubblegum!) will feature Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez.

Perry will join James Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke, while Lopez will perform Toddlerography with the Late Late Show host.

The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017 premieres on Monday, May 22nd (10/9C).

CBS’ “THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017” TO FEATURE GLOBAL SUPERSTARS KATY PERRY AND JENNIFER LOPEZ, MONDAY, MAY 22

Katy Perry Will Join James Corden for a New Edition of Carpool Karaoke and

Jennifer Lopez Will Perform Toddlerography with THE LATE LATE SHOW Host

Last Year’s Special Earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special

Global superstars Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez will be James Corden’s featured guests on the upcoming THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL 2017, to be broadcast Monday, May 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. In the special, Katy Perry will buckle up with Corden for a new edition of Carpool Karaoke and Jennifer Lopez will take a Toddlerography dance lesson, joined by THE LATE LATE SHOW host. In addition, Corden will begin the show with a special musical performance, as well as share some of his favorite moments as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW.

This marks the second primetime special for THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN. Last year’s special, THE LATE LATE SHOW CARPOOL KARAOKE PRIMETIME SPECIAL, earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special.

Each week night, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun, as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show holds the YouTube record for the most watched late night clip with “Adele Carpool Karaoke,” which has 156 million views. The show’s YouTube Channel has amassed more than 10 million subscribers and 2.6 billion total views since the show’s premiere on March 23, 2015. THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.

Website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/late-late-show/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/latelateshowcbs

YouTube: www.youtube.com/TheLateLateShow

Twitter: @latelateshow

Instagram: @latelateshow

Snapchat: latelateshowcbs

Host on Twitter: @JKCorden

Bandleader on Twitter: @reggiewatts

Executive Producers on Twitter: @benwinston @crabberob

Host on Instagram: @j_corden

Bandleader on Instagram: @reggiewatts

Like this: Like Loading...