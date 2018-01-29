DMG Entertainment Acquires Valiant Entertainment!

Valiant Entertainment, the world’s largest independently owned library of comic book-based IP, has been acquired by Dan Mintz’s DMG Entertainment.

DMG (Looper, Iron Man 3) currently has the previously announced “Bloodshot” and “Harbinger” feature films and TV shows based on Valiant’s Quantum and Woody and Doctor Mirage in development.

Filmmaker Dan Mintz Acquires Valiant Entertainment—The World’s Largest Independently Owned Library of Comic Book-Based IP

Mintz to Integrate Award-Winning Intellectual Properties into the Vast Resources of His Beverly Hills-Based DMG Entertainment, Providing Capital and Filmmaking Expertise to Create the Ultimate in Global Cinematic Franchises

(Beverly Hills, CA, January 29)–Filmmaker and DMG Entertainment Founder Dan Mintz announced today that the company has acquired Valiant Entertainment, the third largest universe of superhero characters in entertainment, sitting alongside Warner Bros.’ DC Comics and Disney’s Marvel.

Mintz has held a significant stake in Valiant since 2014. By taking complete ownership of Valiant’s library of over 2,000 characters, including X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger, Shadowman, Archer & Armstrong, Ninjak, Faith and more, Mintz looks to further secure his filmmaker-run studio with a treasure trove of world-class intellectual properties and establish DMG as one of the most valuable and innovative media companies in Hollywood.

“I’ve been greatly impressed with Dan’s filmmaking expertise, his ability to monetize global markets, and his willingness to invest his own capital,” says Neal Moritz. “I look forward to working with him as we bring Valiant’s incredible IP to the screen.”

Valiant’s well-earned reputation as an influential, story-centric force in comic book publishing with one of the most impressive rosters of creative talent in the industry will be substantially broadened by DMG. DMG’s expertise in monetizing the global marketplace positions Valiant not only in the cinematic and publishing landscape, but far beyond, increasing the emotional touchpoints of Valiant’s A-list IP to an exponentially growing audience.

“Our priority is to build upon Valiant’s vast universe of characters from a filmmaker’s perspective,” says Mintz. “I’m excited to immerse Valiant’s fans well beyond the stories we tell cinematically — from publishing to gaming to theme parks and beyond.”

“As one of the most coveted and critically acclaimed contemporary libraries in the comic book medium, Valiant is poised to emerge as the global leader in multi-platform content under Mintz’s creative vision,” said Valiant Chairman Peter Cuneo.

Current Valiant movie and television projects in development include the previously announced “Bloodshot” and “Harbinger” feature films from Sony Pictures, to be produced in partnership with Original Film; the television show “Quantum and Woody,” produced in partnership with the Russo Brothers’ Getaway Productions; and a Dr. Mirage television series with CBS Studios and The CW Network. Additional feature film projects, including “Shadowman,” “Archer & Armstrong,” “Eternal Warrior,” “X-O Manowar” and others yet to be disclosed publicly, are also well underway.

The Valiant acquisition is the latest in a string of high-profile strategic moves from Mintz and DMG, the global entertainment powerhouse valued at more than $6 billion. In addition, the company has continued to expand its purview with new initiatives in intellectual property, virtual reality, e-sports and live attractions based on top-tier global franchises, including Hasbro’s “Transformers.”

Mintz has a strong track record when it comes to producing and financing global IP, including Marvel Studios’ “Iron Man 3” and the acclaimed sci-fi thriller “Looper.” Additionally, DMG has produced numerous major motion pictures, including its recent partnership with James Cameron and Studio Canal to reimagine “Terminator 2” in 3-D for global theatrical release. DMG’s upcoming feature films include “Chappaquiddick,” starring Jason Clarke and Kate Mara, and “Blockers,” starring Leslie Mann and John Cena; both films will hit screens worldwide in 2018.

About DMG Entertainment:

DMG Entertainment is a global media and entertainment company with diverse holdings and operations across motion pictures, television, comic book publishing, gaming, next-gen technology and location-based entertainment. An entertainment powerhouse valued at more than $6 billion, DMG Yinji is publicly listed in China. The studio’s films include the critically acclaimed sci-fi time travel hit LOOPER and the global blockbuster IRON MAN 3. Later this year, DMG and James Cameron will bring TERMINATOR 2 back to the big screen in an immersive 3D special edition. Other upcoming releases include BASTARDS with Owen Wilson and Ed Helms, John Curran’s CHAPPAQUIDDICK and THE PACT Starring Leslie Mann and John Cena.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, DMG Entertainment boasts an impressive roster of world-class intellectual properties including Valiant’s comic book universe, featuring more than 2,000 iconic characters; Brandon Sanderson’s fictional universe Cosmere, a library of epic fantasies including the complete Mistborn series and The Stormlight Archive: The Way of Kings; Ken Liu’s award-winning epic fantasy novel The Grace of Kings; and the original animated character Mini Marilyn® based on Marilyn Monroe. DMG Entertainment also partnered with Hasbro on the world’s first Transformers™-themed live-action entertainment project and recently launched DMG VR, a best-in-class immersive entertainment unit dedicated to the fast-growing medium of Virtual Reality. Arcturus is the first incubated company under the DMG VR umbrella. For more information, visit www.dmg-entertainment.com.

About Valiant Entertainment:

Valiant Entertainment is a leading character-based entertainment company that owns and controls the largest independent superhero universe in comics. With more than 80 million issues sold and a library of over 2,000 characters, including X-O Manowar, Bloodshot, Harbinger, Shadowman, Archer & Armstrong, and many more, Valiant is one of the most successful publishers in the history of the comic book medium. Today, the company’s characters continue to be forged in publishing, licensing, film, video games, and beyond. Valiant consistently produces some of the most critically acclaimed comics in the industry and has received numerous industry awards and accolades, including a Diamond Gem Award for Comic Book Publisher of the Year. Valiant also recently announced a multi-picture deal to bring Bloodshot and Harbinger to the big screen as feature films. Visit them online at ValiantEntertainment.com.

