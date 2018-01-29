CBS Announces Houseguests for Big Brother: Celebrity Edition!

Eleven celebrities have been named to the cast of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition – some of whom may stretch the definition a little; some of who may not be famous for their intended careers, and some who are genuine legends.

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition debuts with a three-night premiere – Wednesday, February 7th, Thursday, February 8th and Friday, February 10th.

CBS ANNOUNCES CELEBRITY CAST FOR “BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION!”

Celebrity Edition Debuts with a Three-night Premiere Event on

Wednesday, Feb. 7, Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb.

CBS has announced the 11 Celebrity Houseguests who will star in the first-ever Celebrity edition of BIG BROTHER in the U.S. This season’s accomplished cast includes an NBA champion, a UFC legend, a Tony Award-winning actress, a chart-topping musician, a model, a television personality and a TV host, among others. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION launches with a three-night premiere event airing Wednesday, Feb. 7 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), Thursday, Feb. 8 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and a two-hour live eviction show on Friday, Feb. 9 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. Julie Chen returns as the host of the hit series.

The following 11 Celebrity Houseguests will compete for $250,000:

Shannon Elizabeth (44)

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current City: Cape Town, South Africa

Occupation: Actress

Brandi Lynn Glanville (45)

Hometown: Sacramento, Calif.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Television personality

Ariadna Gutiérrez (24)

Hometown: Born in Sincelejo, Colombia but raised in Barranquilla, Colombia

Current City: Miami, Fla.

Occupation: Model

Chuck Liddell (48)

Hometown: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Current City: Calabasas, Calif.

Occupation: UFC legend

James Maslow (27)

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current City: Venice, Calif.

Occupation: Actor/musician

Ross Mathews (38)

Hometown: Mt. Vernon, Wash.

Current City: Los Angeles/Palm Springs

Occupation: TV host

Mark McGrath (49)

Hometown: Newport Beach, Calif.

Current City: Studio City, Calif.

Occupation: Rock star

Keshia Knight Pulliam (38)

Hometown: New Jersey

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Actress

Marissa Jaret Winokur (44)

Hometown: Bedford, N.Y.

Current City: Toluca Lake, Calif.

Occupation: Broadway actress

Metta World Peace (38)

Hometown: Queens, N.Y.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: NBA champion

Omarosa (43)

Hometown: Youngstown, Ohio

Current City: Jacksonville, Fla.

Occupation: Television personality

Details about the house will be announced shortly.

Following the three-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will air for three weeks, with the two-hour finale on Sunday, Feb. 25 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more Celebrity Houseguests will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $250,000. BIG BROTHER: CELEBRITY EDITION is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

CHEAT TWEET: First-ever U.S. #BBCeleb cast announced! The 3-night premiere event airs Feb. 7 8/7c, Feb. 8 8/7c and a live 2-hour eviction show Feb. 9 8/7c! @JulieChen Hosts! @CBSBigBrother #BigBrother #CBS

Website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/big_brother/

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BigBrother

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cbsbigbrother

Instagram: @cbs_bigbrother

CBS Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBSTweet

Cast and Crew on Twitter:

Julie Chen @JulieChen

Allison Grodner @agrodner22

Cast and Crew on Instagram:

Julie Chen @JulieChen

Like this: Like Loading...