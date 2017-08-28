Disputed Border Trailer: Super Troopers 2!

Speaking of long awaited sequels…

Back in 2001, a little movie called Super Troopers was released to an unbelievably indifferent world and, somehow, slowly built up a cult following despite a 31% Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now the Super Troopers are back and setting up watch in a disputed area caused by a disagreement between the U.S. and Canada as to where, exactly, the border is.

Super Troopers 2 – in theaters in 2018.

Everyone’s favorite cops are back (by popular demand) with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic: Super Troopers 2. When the United States and Canada get into a dispute about the location of the actual border, the Super Troopers – Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva – are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the contested area. Our heroes quickly revert to their own brand of unconventional police work.

Directed by: Jay Chandrasekhar

Written by: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stolhanke

Produced by: Richard Perello

Cast: Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, Erik Stohlhanke, Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Brian Cox, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, Hayes MacArthur

