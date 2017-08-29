From Honkers to Peckers Trailer: Second Nature Flips Gender Roles!

When mayoral candidate Amanda (Collette Wolfe – Interstellar, Hot Tub Time Machine) uses a magic mirror to reverse the gender roles in her small town, she gains the upper hand on her womanizing opponent, Bret (Sam Huntington – Superman Returns, Being Human).

Second Nature launches worldwide on September 19th – on iTunes, Amazon, GooglePlay, Vudu and on Blu-ray and DVD.

One woman fighting the odds. One womanizer on a winning ticket. One magic mirror to turn it all around. Starring Collette Wolfe and Sam Huntington. www.SecondNatureMovie.com

Northwest-Made “Second Nature” Asks What Happens When You Flip the Glass Ceiling

“Second Nature” was directed and co-written by Seattle’s Michael Cross, and was shot in Cross’ hometown of Ellensburg, WA with an entirely Northwest-based crew and supporting cast. The film aims to bring light to gender inequality by showing how the rivalry between men and women is alive and well.

When mayoral candidate Amanda (Collette Wolfe – Interstellar, Hot Tub Time Machine) uses a magic mirror to reverse the gender roles in her small town, she gains the upper hand on her womanizing opponent, Bret (Sam Huntington – Superman Returns, Sully). As each experiences life in the other’s shoes, they must decide which reality they prefer before they’re stuck in the flipped world forever.

Photos courtesy of Cross Films.

