Top of the Lake: China Girl Debuts As Three-Night Event In September!

In Top of the Lake: China Girl we see Detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss) recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes China Girl didn’t die alone.

Jane Campion’s Top of the Lake: China Girl is set to premiere as a three-night event on SundanceTV, from Sunday, September 10th through Tuesday, September 12th (9/8C all three nights).

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” stars Golden Globe winner Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Mad Men”) Gwendoline Christie (“Game of Thrones”, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), and Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner Nicole Kidman(“Big Little Lies”). Rounding out the cast are David Dencik (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Alice Englert (Beautiful Creatures, Jonathan Strange And Mr. Norrell) and Ewen Leslie (The Daughter).

In “Top of the Lake: China Girl” we see Detective Robin Griffin (Moss) recently returned to Sydney and trying to rebuild her life. When the body of an Asian girl washes up on Bondi Beach, there appears little hope of finding the killer, until Robin realizes “China Girl” didn’t die alone. Robin looks to the investigation to restore herself, but her problems are personal. Haunted by a daughter given up at birth, Robin desperately wants to find her, yet dreads revealing the truth of her conception. But her search to discover the identity of “China Girl” will take her into the city’s darkest recesses and closer than she could have imagined to the secrets of her own heart.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” is directed by Oscar® winner Jane Campion (Bright Star, The Piano) and Ariel Kleiman (Partisan). Campion and Gerard Lee serve as co-writers of the series. “Top of the Lake: China Girl” is produced by Philippa Campbell (Rain, “Top of the Lake”) and Libby Sharpe (Jewboy). Executive producers are Campion with See-Saw’s Emile Sherman, Iain Canning (The King’s Speech, Shame) and Jamie Laurenson, alongside Lucy Richer for BBC Two.

