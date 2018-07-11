Didja Miss Me? Trailer: Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween!

We know what happens when one of R.L. Stine’s books is opened – in fact, we know what happens when many of them are opened.
In Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, we learn that there’s on R.L. Stine book that was not opened, until now – and it’s the one book that should never be opened!
Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween opens on October 12th.
Halloween comes to life in a brand-new comedy adventure based on R.L. Stine’s 400-million-selling series of books. The film is directed by Ari Sandel, written by Rob Lieber, and produced by Deborah Forte and Neal H. Moritz.
