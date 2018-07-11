Nightmare Visions Trailer: Extinction!

When a working class dad begins to have nightmares about his family dying at an unseen hand, he begins to believe that they might be visions of the future.
Netflix’s Extinction premieres on July 27th.
Extinction
DIRECTED BY | Ben Young
WRITTEN BY | Spenser Cohen
CAST | Michael Pena, Lizzy Caplan, Mike Colter, Israel Broussard
PRODUCERS | Todd Lieberman, Alex Young, David Hoberman
SYNOPSIS: A working class father of the future faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders’ assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.