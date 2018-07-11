Diane Lane To Star in FX Pilot Y!

FX has locked in Diane Lane to star in its pilot, Y – based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra.

Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun) will play Senator Jennifer Brown. A Junior Senator in her first term, Senator Brown has already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Diane Lane Set to Star in FX Drama Series Pilot “Y”

Lane Headlines an Ensemble Cast Also Starring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland

Michael Green and Aïda Mashaka Croal Are Showrunners

and Melina Matsoukas Will Direct the Pilot for FX Productions

Executive Producers are Michael Green, Aïda Mashaka Croal, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brian K. Vaughan and Melina Matsoukas

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2018 – Award-winning actor Diane Lane has signed on to star in the drama series pilot Y, headlining an ensemble cast also starring Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield and Marin Ireland, it was announced today by Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, Presidents of Original Programming for FX Networks and FX Productions.

Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series Y: The Last Man by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

Michael Green (American Gods, Blade Runner 2049, Logan) and Aïda Mashaka Croal (Luke Cage, Turn) serve as Showrunners and Executive Producers. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force (American Crime Story, Pose, The Hunger Games) and Brian K. Vaughan are Executive Producers and developed the series. Melina Matsoukas (Insecure, Master of None, Beyonce: Formation) is Director of the pilot episode and also serves as Executive Producer. Y is produced by FX Productions.

Diane Lane (Unfaithful, Under the Tuscan Sun) will play “Senator Jennifer Brown.” A Junior Senator in her first term, Senator Brown has already made a name for herself in political circles for her willingness to put personal ideals above politics. She is also the mother of Yorick and Hero Brown.

Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk, The Killing of a Sacred Deer) will play “Yorick Brown,” a young man quick to use humor to deflect from his problems who may be the lone male survivor of a worldwide plague.

Imogen Poots (Green Room, Frank & Lola, Knight of Cups) will play “Hero Brown.” A tough and confident EMT, Hero nurses a deep emotional trauma that often leads her to cross personal and professional lines.

Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel, Bulletproof, Still Star Crossed) will play “Agent 355,” a Secret Service agent who performs the duties of her job with the utmost professionalism, even under the most unexpected set of circumstances.

Juliana Canfield (Succession) will play “Beth.” A Brooklyn-based knife maker, Beth grew up on a farm and went to New York to experience the big city. She finds something endearing about the hapless Yorick and when they’re together, there’s the undeniable spark of two kids in love.

Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete, Hell or High Water) with play “Nora,” the President’s senior assistant and right hand. She effortlessly balances family life with a job navigating the corridors of power.

Y: The Last Man is a 60-issue science fiction comic book series published beginning in 2002. It received three Eisner Awards, and received the first Hugo Award for Best Graphic Story for Y: The Last Man, Volume 10.

CAST BIOS

DIANE LANE

Diane Lane is an Academy Award® nominee from her work in the critically acclaimed Unfaithful. The role brought her “Best Actress” accolades from the New York Film Critics and National Society of Film Critics, as well as Golden Globe® and SAG Award® nominations. Lane made her film debut in the coming of age film A Little Romance. Additional screen credits include Under the Tuscan Sun (earning Lane another Golden Globe nomination), Chaplin, Hollywoodland, Nights in Rodanthe, Must Love Dogs, A Perfect Storm, A Walk on the Moon (landing Lane an Independent Spirit Award nomination), Trumbo (whose cast was recognized by SAG with a “Best Ensemble” nomination), and more. She’s co-starred in four films with director Francis Ford Coppola: The Outsiders, Rumble Fish, The Cotton Club and Jack, and starred in Eleanor Coppola’s directorial debut, Paris Can Wait. Lane earned Emmy®, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations for her leading role in HBO’s Cinema Verite, and an Emmy nomination for her role as “Lorena” in the CBS series Lonesome Dove. Lane’s current projects include a co-starring role in the sixth and final season of House of Cards (Netflix Original Series) and Matthew Weiner’s The Romanoffs for Amazon Original Series.

BARRY KEOGHAN

Barry Keoghan was most recently seen starring in renowned documentarian Bart Layton’s first scripted feature (based on a true story) American Animals. The movie premiered at Sundance and took the indie box office by storm with its summer release by Film4 and The Orchard. Earlier this year, he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award in the “Best Supporting Actor” category for his performance in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer where he starred opposite Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman for A24. The film premiered at Cannes, where Keoghan was named “Cannes: Next Big Thing” by The Hollywood Reporter. He also played one of the young leads alongside Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy, Kenneth Branagh and Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Dunkirk, which grossed over $500 million and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. Both roles earned him a spot on Variety’s “10 Actors to Watch” for 2017. Other recent credits include the critically-acclaimed ’71 opposite Jack O’Connell for director Yann Demange (which landed him on Screen International’s “Stars of Tomorrow” list), Trespass Against Us with Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson and Rebecca Daly’s Mammal opposite Rachel Griffiths, which premiered at Sundance in 2016. Up next, Keoghan will be seen starring in both Film4’s feature Calm with Horses and HBO’s miniseries Chernobyl with Jared Harris and Emily Watson.

IMOGEN POOTS

As an emerging actress on the rise, Imogen Poots challenges herself with each new role and continues to evolve her body of work with every project she takes on. Since making her breakthrough performance as “Tammy” in Juan Carlos Fresnadillo’s critically acclaimed film 28 Weeks Later, Poots has continued to impress critics and audiences alike. She recently appeared in Jeremy Saulnier’s Green Room, Terrence Malick’s Knight of Cups, Anders Walters’ I Kill Giants and Vladimir de Fontenay’s Mobile Homes. Among her many other feature credits are Friday’s Child, Frank and Lola, All Is By My Side, A Long Way Down and Filth. Beyond film, Poots’ television credits include Showtime’s Roadies, BBC’s Miss Austen Regrets, ITV’s Bouquet of Barbed Wire, and BBC’s Christopher and His Kind. On stage, her theater credits include Amy Herzog’s Belleville as well as James Macdonald’s Whose Afraid of Virginia Woolf.

LASHANA LYNCH

Most recently, it was announced that Lashana Lynch would have a significant role in Disney & Marvel’s Captain Marvel opposite Brie Larson. Previously, she was seen in the lead role of “Rosaline” in Shonda Rhimes’ ABC show Still Star-Crossed and also appears as a lead in the miniseries Bulletproof airing later this year. Lashana gained rave reviews for her performance in Educating Rita at Chichester Festival Theatre, where she played the iconic title role opposite Lenny Henry. The Guardian wrote, “Lashana Lynch is a knock out in the role – dazzlingly fresh.” She is also a Laurence Olivier Bursary Award winner.

JULIANA CANFIELD

Juliana Canfield recently starred in the Theatre for a New Audience production of He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box. She followed that with a performance in Colt Coeur’s production of Zurich, opposite Paul Wesley. She will next be seen in New York Theatre Workshop’s production of The House That Will Not Stand. Canfield currently appears in a recurring role on the critically-acclaimed HBO series Succession, opposite Jeremy Strong. She holds an MFA from the Yale School of Drama.

MARIN IRELAND

Marin Ireland’s theatre credits include Reasons to be Pretty, for which she won a Theatre World Award and was nominated for a Tonyâ. Her other New York credits include Summer And Smoke at Classic Stage, Ironbound at The Geffen, The Big Knife on Broadway (opposite Bobby Cannavale), Ironbound at Rattlestick, Kill Floor at Lincoln Center, Blasted and Marie Antoinette, both at Soho Rep, Three Sisters at Classic Stage, Cyclone at Studio Dante (Obie Award), and In the Wake at the Public Theatre. Some of her TV and film work includes Girls, Homeland, Masters of Sex, The Divide, The Slap, Glass Chin (Independent Spirit nomination 2016), Sparrows Dance, The Family Fang, 28 Hotel Rooms, In the Radiant City, and Hell or High Water. Most recently she was seen in the Lifetime movie Flint, about the Flint water crisis, playing activist Melissa Mays. She currently appears on the Amazon series Sneaky Pete.

