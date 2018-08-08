Dark Horse Sets English Edition of The Art of Bravely Default!

Dark Horse and Square Enix are partnering to present The Art of Bravely Default in English for the first time.

DARK HORSE AND SQUARE ENIX PARTNER FOR “THE ART OF BRAVELY DEFAULT”

Experience the Fantastic World of Luxendarc Like Never Before!

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (August 8, 2018)—Dark Horse Books is proud to partner with Square Enix to present The Art of BRAVELY DEFAULT, offered in English for the first time! This faithful localization of original Japanese content allows readers to explore the story and art behind the game, and features hundreds of pieces of concept art and conversational commentary directly from the creative team! The first of a two-volume series, this collection explores concepts and creativity from the first entry in the standalone Bravely series.

The Art of BRAVELY DEFAULT, follows our heroes journey through the fantastic world Luxendarc to awaken the four elemental crystals the keep their world in balance from all-consuming darkness and allows fans to experience the critically acclaimed Bravely Default in a whole new way.

The Art of BRAVELY DEFAULT HC goes on sale February 05, 2019 and is available for preorder at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This gorgeous hardcover volume retails for $39.99.

