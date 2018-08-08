June Is a Very Special Girl Trailer: The Innocents!

When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive families to be together, they’re derailed by an extraordinary discovery – June’s ability to shape-shift.

Now what?

The Innocents premieres globally on Netflix on August 24th.

The Innocents | Official Trailer #2 – Little Secrets

When life as you know it shifts into danger, how far will you go to protect yourself and the ones you love?

Everything changes on August 24.

More about “The Innocents”:

When teenagers Harry and June run away from their repressive families to be together, they’re derailed by an extraordinary discovery – June’s ability to shape-shift. As the star-crossed lovers struggle to control this strange new power, a mysterious professor reveals that June is not alone: there are more shifters out there like her, and he promises to cure June and reunite her with the mother who deserted her three years ago. But as their journey becomes increasingly fraught with danger, Harry and June’s love for each other is tested to breaking point and they’re faced with a choice: keep their innocent dream alive, or embrace that their lives have changed and risk everything. Created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, who also executive produce, The Innocents stars Sorcha Groundsell as June, Percelle Ascott as Harry and Guy Pearce as Halvorson. Elaine Pyke, Charlie Pattinson, and Willow Grylls of New Pictures serve as Executive Producers, along with Farren Blackburn. Blackburn directed six of the eight episodes. Premieres Aug 24.

The Innocents will stream here.

