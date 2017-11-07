Julianna Margulies Returns to TV in AMC’s Dietland!

Julianna Margulies has joined the cast of Dietland, a new drama from AMC.

In the upcoming original series from Marti Noxon Margulies will play Kitty, a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit.

Dietland is band on the bestselling novel by Sarai Walker. The 10-episode series will premiere in 2018.

AMC CASTS PRODUCER AND EMMY® AND GOLDEN GLOBE®-WINNING ACTRESS JULIANNA MARGULIES IN “DIETLAND”



TELEVISION ADAPTATION FROM MARTI NOXON, AMC STUDIOS AND SKYDANCE TV IS SLATED TO PREMIERE IN 2018

NEW YORK, NY – November 7, 2017 – AMC announced today that producer and Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning actress Julianna Margulies (“The Good Wife,” “ER”) will play the role of Kitty Montgomery in “Dietland,” the upcoming original series from executive producer and showrunner Marti Noxon (“Mad Men,” “UnReal,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”). The series is a co-production between AMC Studios and Skydance Television under its Uncharted label and is based on Sarai Walker’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name. AMC previously announced the casting of Joy Nash (“The Mindy Project,” “Twin Peaks”) as the lead character, Plum Kettle. “Dietland” is slated to premiere in 2018 with a 10-episode order.

Margulies’ character, Kitty, is a wildly ambitious magazine editor whose world is thrown into chaos when a feminist terrorist organization starts targeting people in her orbit. Sucked into a terrifying news cycle, Kitty can no longer rely on her old-school media power and must instead play a whole new game of master manipulation where rules no longer apply.

“Julianna is diabolically talented and beautiful, which makes her perfect to play our Kitty. I am genuinely honored to have the opportunity to work with her. She’s a special human and a rare actor,” said Noxon. “I can’t wait to start and for the world to get a load of this show. I am also so grateful to AMC and Skydance for supporting us and trusting the ‘Dietland’ team with this provocative, wild story.”

Set against the backdrop of the beauty industry, “Dietland” follows Plum Kettle (Nash), an obese woman who is preparing for weight loss surgery when her world is upturned by two rival feminist factions. Caught between old ideas and radical new extremes, Plum must decide for herself what it means to be a revolutionary as the “war of the sexes” becomes literal.

Along with Noxon, Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross serve as executive producers on “Dietland,” as well as Maria Grasso of Tiny Pyro, Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn of Mockingbird Pictures, and Jackie Hoyt.

Like this: Like Loading...