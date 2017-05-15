Dad Puts People Like Us In Jail Trailer: The Gifted!

The first full-length trailer for FOX’s Marvel series The Gifted has been released and it gives us a look at why the Stewart family has gone on the run – an unfortunate response to bullying has provoked an uncontrolled reaction from son Andy.

What makes this so important is that his sister, Lauren, also has powers – and their father, Reed, works for the agency that hunts down and sequesters mutants away from the general public – ‘to secure the safety of the community.’

The trailer also gives us glimpses of Lorna Dane (Polaris) and Clarice Ferguson (Blink) as well a few other notable X-characters.

The Gifted will be on FOX’s 2017-18 Fall Schedule.

What tore them apart is what will bring them together. From Director Bryan Singer, and in association with Marvel Television, comes the all-new FOX series, THE GIFTED.

Action-adventure family drama THE GIFTED, from Marvel, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Written by Matt Nix (APB, “Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise”) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), the series stars Stephen Moyer (SHOTS FIRED, “True Blood”) and Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”).

