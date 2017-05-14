NBC Shuffles This Is Us To Tuesdays In 2017-18 Schedule – Gets Post Super Bowl Slot!

NBC is the first Big Four network to release its 2017-18 schedule and there is a bit of movement as the network’s biggest breakout show, This Is Us, is moving from Tuesdays at 9 to Thursdays at 9 – following Will & Grace and Great News and leading into Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.

To accommodate the new Thursday schedule, The Blacklist moves from Thursdays at 9 to Wednesdays at 8 with Wednesday comedies Superstore and The Good Place moving to Tuesdays.

Blindspot moves to Fridays (the former Grimm slot).

The Brave – starring Anne Heche and Mike Vogel – nabs the post The Voice Monday night slot.

Chicago Med, Shades of Blue and Timeless and new scripted series Rise, A.P. Bio, Good Girls, Champions and Reverie are all scheduled for midseason.

NBC LAUNCHES INTO 2017-18 ELEVATING ITS WINNING LINEUP WITH NEW SHOWS, IMPRESSIVE AUSPICES, AND BOLD SCHEDULING MOVES

Monday: Patriotic and Riveting Drama “The Brave” Lands Coveted 10 P.M. Timeslot Following Alternative Powerhouse “The Voice,” Which Adds Vocal Sensation Jennifer Hudson and the Return of Miley Cyrus to the Fall Cycle 13 as Well as Kelly Clarkson for Cycle 14

Tuesday: Critical Hit Comedies “Superstore” and “The Good Place” to Be Boosted By “The Voice” as Night Concludes with “Chicago Fire,” Which Remains Dominant in the Timeslot

Wednesday: Signature Drama “The Blacklist” Moves to 8 P.M. and Leads an All-Drama Night With Returning Anchors “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago P.D.”

Thursday: Must See TV Returns to NBC on Thursday with Breakout Sensation “This Is Us” at 9 P.M. as the Cornerstone, the Return of the Iconic Comedy “Will & Grace,” Followed by Tina Fey Exec Produced “Great News,” and Culminating With Dick Wolf’s New “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” Starring Edie Falco

Friday: Drama Takeover Begins With Intriguing Action Thrillers “Blindspot” and “Taken,” Followed By Long-Running Hit “Dateline NBC”

Sunday: Broadcast TV’s #1 Program, “Sunday Night Football,” Ramps Up for a New Season of Great Gridiron Matchups; Post-Football Sunday Lineup Stays Strong With “Little Big Shots,” “Ellen’s Game of Games” and the Return of Jennifer Lopez’s “Shades of Blue”

Super Bowl Sunday: Special Edition of Television’s #1 Drama Blockbuster “This Is Us” to Follow America’s #1 Sports Blockbuster on Feb. 4, 2018

Midseason: Dramas include “Rise” from “Friday Night Lights” executive producer Jason Katims and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Sellers; provocative “Good Girls” from “Scandal” alum Jenna Bans; and Amblin Television’s “Reverie,” with “Chicago Med” returning to Thursdays at 10 p.m. Comedy “A.P. Bio,” executive produced by Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels, will be ready to school the competition while “Champions” brings Mindy Kaling back to NBC as an executive producer. Chris Hardwick’s “The Awesome Show,” “Ellen’s Game of Games” from Ellen DeGeneres, “Genius Junior” hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, and “The Handmade Project” executive produced and hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman highlight a potent alternative slate.

NEW YORK — May 14, 2017 — On the heels of a victorious 2016-17 season, NBC has announced a new season lineup that builds upon its remarkable stability while adding a rich variety of new series. The new schedule, which will add five first-year dramas and three new comedies over the course of the 2017-18 season, is anchored by a new powerhouse Thursday lineup that includes the return of one of the most successful comedies in TV history, “Will & Grace,” the highly anticipated second season of the cultural phenomenon “This Is Us” and Dick Wolf’s explosive new true crime event series “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.”

NBC is poised to win the traditional September-to-May season in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and most other key demographics. This is the third time in four years that NBC has won the coveted 18-49 demo and the first time in five years any network has finished #1 even without a boost from the Super Bowl or an in-season Olympics. NBC is also well positioned to win the full 52-week September-to-September season in 18-49 for a fourth year in a row.

NBC currently leads the season in averages that include all programs, as well as rankings that include entertainment programs only (no sports).

NBC’s lineup during the successful 2016-17 season has included primetime’s #1 and #2 broadcast series in 18-49, Sunday and Thursday NFL football; television’s #1 first-year series and #1 broadcast drama, “This Is Us”; regular Monday and Tuesday wins keyed by “The Voice”; time-period improvements from four series that aired in new timeslots this season; and timeslot wins in 18-49 or total viewers for each of the“Chicago” dramas.

“Coming off another stabilizing year, which included the launch of one of the great new dramas in a decade, our upcoming fall schedule is both limited in the number of new series and aggressive in rebooting Thursday night,” said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “To create another undeniable night of television, we’re aligning some of our most potent shows on Thursday in order to bring back ‘Must See TV.’ We are also strategically deploying strong new shows in choice time periods on other nights and nurturing our growing comedy lineup.

“To do all that you have to have the goods, and our development teams headed by Presidents Jennifer Salke and Paul Telegdy once again delivered new scripted and unscripted shows that are among the best on television. From fall to midseason to summer, we will be programming robustly so as to achieve a record amount of original programming all year long. And when you add the Super Bowl, the Winter Olympics, and the balance of our unprecedented sports franchises, we expect to remain the leading broadcast network by virtually every measure.”

Drama highlights of the newly announced fall schedule are “The Brave,” where a Washington, D.C., team of highly trained analysts and Special Ops forces work together to execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world; and uberproducer Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders,” which stars four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco as lead attorney Leslie Abramson, who represented the brothers who killed their wealthy parents in a Beverly Hills mansion.

New dramas that will launch in midseason are “Rise,” from “Parenthood” and “Friday Night Lights” producer Jason Katims, and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller, starring Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”), Rosie Perez (Oscar nominee) and Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”), about a dedicated high school teacher who, when taking over the school’s lackluster theater department, galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town; “Good Girls,” from executive producer Jenna Bans (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal”), which mixes a little of “Thelma & Louise” with “Breaking Bad,” about three best friends who rob a local supermarket to help make ends meet and realize their perfect getaway is anything but; and “Reverie,” starring Sarah Shahi as a college professor trying to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual-reality program in which you can literally live your dreams.

NBC’s growing comedy lineup this fall is highlighted by the return of the beloved “Will & Grace,” which was previously nominated for 83 Emmy Awards and won 16, including Outstanding Comedy Series. The fearsome foursome — Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally — return in all their glory, as do executive producers Max Mutchnick, David Kohan and legendary director James Burrows. NBC’s two other new comedy series premiering later this season are “A.P. Bio” from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers, which stars Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as an Advanced Placement biology teacher who makes it perfectly clear he will not be teaching any biology and uses his students to his own benefit, and “Champions,” from Charlie Grandy (“The Office”) and Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”), about a charismatic gym owner with no ambition who suddenly finds out he has a teenage son.

“We have very promising new series that will join one of our strongest returning lineups to date,” said Jennifer Salke, President, NBC Entertainment. “We’re proud of our roster of distinctive dramas that includes original concepts such as ‘The Blacklist’ or ‘Blindspot,’ not to mention the enduring legacy of Dick Wolf, who will also bring a new true crime series to the network next fall. ‘This Is Us’ has quickly become a defining moment for the NBC brand, and we look forward to launching bold new series such as ‘The Brave,’ ‘Rise,’ ‘Reverie’ and ‘Good Girls.’ Our comedy profile, too, is starting to hit its stride, and we’re thrilled to welcome new comedies with sought-after producers such as Mindy Kaling, Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers.”

Rounding out NBC’s robust schedule are alternative series that include “The Awesome Show,” from executive producers Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”), Mark Burnett (“The Voice”) and Silicon Valley’s Singularity University, that will showcase the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future; “Ellen’s Game of Games,” starring the one and only Ellen DeGeneres and featuring super-sized versions of some of the most beloved games from her daytime talk show; “Genius Junior,” hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, celebrates the smartest kids in America with mind-blowing tests of logic, math, memory, spelling and more; and “The Handmade Project,” from executive producers Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, a lighthearted competition celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us.

“With the #1 ratings of ‘The Voice’ plus consistent Sunday leadership of ‘Little Big Shots’ along with television’s top-rated primetime game show ‘The Wall,’ NBC remains #1 in alternative programs for a fourth straight season,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We look forward to finishing out the broadcast year with the perennial #1 summer series ‘America’s Got Talent,’ last summer’s top new broadcast series ‘Better Late Than Never’ and ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ which delivered its most-watched season ever. And the alternative momentum continues next year with a slate of inventive new projects from some of the most desirable names in the industry – Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Hardwick and Mark Burnett.”

Returning shows for the 2017-18 schedule include “The Blacklist,” “Blindspot,” “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med,” “Chicago P.D.,” “Dateline NBC,” “The Good Place,” “Great News,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Little Big Shots,” “Shades of Blue,” “Superstore,” “Taken,” “This Is Us,” “Timeless,” “The Voice” and “The Wall.”

“NBC’s primetime schedule once again looks strong and affiliate friendly. We appreciate the consideration given to the late news lead-ins and look forward to another successful season,” said Ralph Oakley, President and CEO of Quincy Media, Inc. and Chairperson of the NBC Affiliates Board.

NBC FALL 2017-18 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET)

MONDAY

8-10 P.M. — The Voice

10-11 P.M. — THE BRAVE

TUESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Voice

9-9:30 P.M. — Superstore

9:30-10 P.M. — The Good Place

10-11 P.M. — Chicago Fire

WEDNESDAY

8-9 P.M. — The Blacklist

9-10 P.M. — Law & Order: SVU

10-11 P.M. — Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8-8:30 P.M. — WILL & GRACE

8:30-9 P.M. — Great News

9-10 P.M. — This Is Us

10-11 P.M. — LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS

FRIDAY

8-9 P.M. — Blindspot

9-10 P.M. — Taken

10-11 P.M — Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8-10 P.M. —Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10-11 P.M. — Saturday Night Live (encores)

SUNDAY

7-8:20 P.M. — Football Night in America

8:20-11 P.M. — NBC Sunday Night Football

NEW DRAMA SERIES

“THE BRAVE”

From Keshet Studios and Avi Nir (executive producer of “Homeland”) comes a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes. While D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world’s most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world.

The cast includes Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills and Hadi Tabbal.

Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Brad Anderson will direct and executive produce the pilot. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan also executive produce. “The Brave” is produced by Universal Television and Keshet Studios.

“GOOD GIRLS”

When three suburban moms get tired of trying to make ends meet, they decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local supermarket at (toy) gunpoint. But when the manager catches a glimpse of one of them and the loot is far more than they expected, it doesn’t take long for the three best friends to realize the perfect getaway will be harder than they think. From executive producer Jenna Bans (“Scandal”) comes this comedy-infused drama that mixes a little “Thelma & Louise” with a bit of “Breaking Bad.”

The cast includes Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard.

Jenna Bans will write and executive produce. Dean Parisot directs and executive produces the pilot. Jeannine Renshaw also executive produces. “Good Girls” is produced by Universal Television.

“LAW & ORDER TRUE CRIME: THE MENENDEZ MURDERS”

Starring the incomparable Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Edie Falco (“The Sopranos,” “Nurse Jackie”), this new eight-episode true-crime installment of the powerhouse “Law & Order” franchise delivers a gripping in-depth dramatization of the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

Rene Balcer will write and executive produce. Lesli Linka Glatter will direct and executive produce. Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney also executive produce. “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders” is produced by Universal Television and Wolf Films.

“REVERIE”

From Mickey Fisher, the creator of “Extant,” this grounded new thriller follows Mara Kint (Sarah Shahi), a former hostage negotiator and expert on human behavior who became a college professor after facing an unimaginable personal tragedy. But when she’s brought in to save ordinary people who have lost themselves in a highly advanced virtual-reality program in which you can literally live your dreams, she finds that in saving others, she may actually have discovered a way to save herself.

The cast includes Sarah Shahi, Dennis Haysbert, Jessica Lu, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Kathryn Morris.

Mickey Fisher will write and executive produce. Jaume Collet-Serra will direct and executive produce the pilot. Brooklyn Weaver, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey also executive produce. Tom Szentgyorgyi is a consulting producer. “Reverie” is produced by Universal Television and Amblin Television.

“RISE”

From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story.

The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk.

Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce the pilot. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. “Rise” is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

NEW COMEDY SERIES

“A.P. BIO”

When a philosophy scholar loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit.

The cast includes Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy, Nick Peine and guest star Vanessa Bayer (pilot only).

Mike O’Brien will write and executive produce. Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer and Mike Shoemaker also executive produce. Osmany Rodriguez will direct. “A.P. Bio” is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“CHAMPIONS”

Vince, a charismatic gym owner with no ambition, lives with his younger brother Michael, a gorgeous idiot. Their simple life of women and working out is put on hold when the teenage son of Vince is dropped off on their doorstep by Priya (Mindy Kaling), one of his old high school flings.

The cast includes Anders Holm, Andy Favreau, J.J. Totah, Mouzam Makkar, Nina Wadia and guest star Mindy Kaling.

Charlie Grandy and Mindy Kaling will write and executive produce. Michael Alan Spiller will direct and executive produce. Howard Klein also executive produces. “Champions” is produced by Universal Television, 3 Arts Entertainment, Eyes Up Productions and Kaling International.

“WILL & GRACE”

That’s right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy’s most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 12-episode event. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original “Will & Grace” episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV’s wittiest ensemble ever.

The cast includes Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will write and executive produce. Alex Herschlag, Tracy Poust & Jon Kinnally also executive produce. James Burrows will direct and executive produce. “Will & Grace” is produced by Universal Television.

NEW ALTERNATIVE SERIES

“THE AWESOME SHOW”

From executive producer/host Chris Hardwick (“The Wall”), executive producer Mark Burnett (“The Voice”) and Silicon Valley’s Singularity University comes a new series that will showcase the groundbreaking scientific and technological advances that are shaping the future, as well as celebrate the pioneers and communities at the forefront of this golden age of unprecedented discovery, innovation and opportunity. Each episode of “The Awesome Show” will be a rollercoaster ride through the world of innovation as told by the people who are shaping it and whose lives are affected by it. The series will highlight stories of revolutionary scientific and technological advances and will marvel at mankind’s tremendous feats, both now and in the future.

Mark Burnett, Chris Hardwick and Alex Murray executive produce. “The Awesome Show” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Fish Ladder.

“ELLEN’S GAME OF GAMES”

The one and only Ellen DeGeneres returns to primetime to host an exciting new game show that’s one big party! Featuring super-sized versions of some of the most beloved games from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” as well as new ones, contestants will be pulled from the studio audience to maneuver massive obstacles while answering trivia questions, all under the pressure of Ellen’s mischievous and hilarious antics. With DeGeneres’ witty and comedic sensibility plus fun-filled games, each episode is sure to entertain the entire family and deliver lots of laughs. One lucky contestant will get the chance to win the grand prize, but everyone will have a blast!

Ellen DeGeneres, Jeff Kleeman, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Kevin Leman and David A. Hurwitz executive produce. Russell Norman directs. “Ellen’s Game of Games” is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted in association with A Very Good Production and Telepictures.

“GENIUS JUNIOR”

No stranger to young geniuses, Neil Patrick Harris hosts an exciting new game show that celebrates the smartest kids in America. These talented “genius juniors” will team up to take on mind-blowing tests of logic, math, memory, spelling and more. Through escalating rounds, they will be tested in each area of the brain, culminating in an ultimate challenge to be crowned the smartest and brightest. The winning team will take home a life-changing prize — setting the stage for a big, bright future ahead.

Neil Patrick Harris, Pam Healey, John Hesling, Phil Parsons and Ed Egan executive produce. “Genius Junior” is produced by Shed Media in association with Prediction Productions.

“THE HANDMADE PROJECT”

From executive producer and host Amy Poehler and co-host Nick Offerman comes a lighthearted competition celebrating the creativity and craftiness in all of us. Each week, eight amateur makers will take on a series of projects they must complete in their own unique way. As the competition escalates, the amateurs will be challenged to master progressively difficult skills, culminating in a final craft-off between the most creative and tenacious contestants. Shot in a serene outdoor setting, this friendly competition will focus on the character and camaraderie of DIY culture – and through it all, Poehler and Offerman will provide encouragement, guidance and plenty of laughs.

Amy Poehler, Brooke Posch, Nicolle Yaron, Nick Offerman, Dave Becky and Anthony Dominici executive produce. “The Handmade Project” is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio in association with Paper Kite Productions.

