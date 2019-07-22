Comic-Con celebrates 50 years

Fifty years of Comic-Con, and I was there to discover what new treats lay for the attendees of this vast convention devoted to comic books. Comic Con ran from July 18-21, with preview night on July 17. Announcements, screenings, and trailers for returning and upcoming new TV shows and movies were present daily. There was so much to see and so little time to see them!

This was a year of birthdays. First of all, Comic Con Cool turned 50. Okay you math gurus, I know you are wondering how the world can Comic Con turn 50 if the first event was 1970. But it’s the “50th consecutive summer show in San Diego since 1970 … that’s our story, and we’re sticking to it.” Straight out of the pages of the souvenir book.

Let’s not forget the other birthdays. Popeye turns 90. Scooby Doo turns 50. Sesame Street turns 50. Dragon Ball Z turns 30. Family Guy is 20. Spongebob is 20.

This year’s swag bag It’s your guide to Comic Con 50

The annual events returned. The 2019 Will Eisner Awards were given out for writing and artistry. Click on this link for list of winners. The annual Masquerade by NXonNetflix drew the best of the best in amazing cosplay costumes. This year’s Wednesday preview included the world premiere screening of Batwoman and pilot screening of Pennyworth, The 100, and Rooster Teeth.

Click on this link for the online guide that lead the path for its attendees this year:

Returning TV shows came to Comic Con with panels galore, which included: SUPERSTORE (NBC), THE GOOD PLACE (NBC), BROOKLYN NINETY-NINE (NBC), FEAR THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), THE WALKING DEAD (AMC), PREACHER (AMC), MARVEL’S AGENTS OF SHIELD (ABC), LEGACIES (Syfy), GAME OF THRONES (HBO), WESTWORLD (HBO), THE ORVILLE (Fox), VAN HELSING (SyFy), DC SUPER GIRL (CW), DC BLACK LIGHTNING (CW), DC THE FLASH (CW), WYNONNA EARP (SyFy), NOS4A2 (AMC), THE MAGICIANS (Syfy), SUPERNATURAL (CW), RIVERDALE (CW), THE ROOKIE (ABC), THE EXPANSE (Amazon Prime), THE MAN IN THE HIGH CASTLE (Amazon Prime), DC SUPER HERO GIRLS (CN), TEEN TITANS GO (CN), THE SIMPSONS (Fox), AMERICAN DAD (TBS), ARCHER (FXX), BLESS THE HARTS (Fox), BOB’S BURGERS (Fox), FAMILY GUY (Fox), MAYANS MC (FX), NEXT (Fox), SOLAR OPPOSITES, WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX), RICK AND MORTY (Adult Swim), RIPLEY’S BELIEVE IT OR NOT (AMC), GHOST ADVENTURES LIVE (AMC). Shows such as Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD and Supernatural discussed their final season.

New TV shows include DC BATWOMAN (CW) , VERONICA MARS (HULU), THE WITCHER (Netflix), DC PENNYWORTH (EPIX), WHAT JUST HAPPENED? with Fred Savage (Fox), PANDORA (CW), STAR TREK PICARD (CBS), UNDONE (Amazon Prime), EMERGENCE (ABC), STUMPTOWN (ABC), HIS DARK MATERIALS (HBO), BLESS THE HARTS (FOX), SOLAR OPPOSITES (Hulu), LEGACIES (CW), THE BOYS (Amazon Prime), CARNIVAL ROW (Amazon Prime)THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE (Netflix), THE TERROR: INFAMY (AMC), SNOWPIERCER (TBS).

New movies by Marvel was announced, including: THE ETERNALS, THE FALCON, SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS, WANDAVISION, LOKI, DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS, WHAT IF…?, HAWKEYE, THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, BLACK WIDOW, and BLADE. Other new movies include LEGO DC: BATMAN: FAMILY MATTERS.

Just as the shows above had teasers and trailers, Comic-Con attendees got a first hand look at what everyone else will just have to wait for. Ah, that coveted golden ticket . . .

Let’s not forget other independent film projects. SPACE COMMAND by director/writer Marc Zicree returns! I have been following this film from the very beginning and special effects are amazing, not to mention an incredible cast! Click here for a peak at the latest trailer.

Space Command panel on 7-19-19 Our fave Space Command cast and crew!

If you are a budding filmmaker, there were workshops on writing, producing, etc. to making your very own film. All the directors of those big superhero blockbusters had to start somewhere, so there’s no better time than now at Comic Con. If you hone your film making skills early enough, you just may catch the deadline for 2020’s Comic Con International Independent Film Festival!

Diversity made it’s make in several panels at Comic-Con this year. Comic creators and content publishers from the LGBTQ community hosted a discussion in the Creator Origins: A Candid Conversation on LBGTQ Comics Creation. There was an Afro-Futurism panel which discussed black representation and discussion of “The Black Panther” movie. The Breaking Borders: The New Chicano Popular Arts and Comics panel talked about the Chicano culture in storytelling. The Super Asian America panel and the Filipinx Voice in Podcasting were also present to discuss Asians in entertainment and the world of superhero comics. Projects such as AMERICAN FABLES, created by Leo Partible and a diverse group of collaborators, tells stories from a unique perspective of underrepresented people in America. Click on this link to check American Fables, one of many great stories brought to Comic Con this year.

Here’s an album of photos from around the surrounding areas . . .

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

And from the convention hall:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

From a small group of people sharing their love of comics to the biggest celebration of pop culture, I wonder if the founders ever thought that in 50 years it would turn into what it is now. We had the loss of the beloved Comic-Con president John Rogers and the phenomenal Stan Lee. I never had the opportunity to interview Stan Lee personally, but I feel fortunate to have seen him in Hall H at Comic Con in the past when he was signing autographs. His Marvel comics and characters will live on.

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 22 – Sunday, July 26, 2020. I’ll see you next year!

Website: https://www.comic-con.org/cci

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Comic_Con

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/comic_con/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/comiccon

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...