On Thursday, Topgolf, the premier entertainment destination, and independent studio, invaded Comic Con to be part of an activation unlike no other. Celebrities, creators and below-the-line craftsmen were invited to hit eco-friendly balls from the ship’s deck off the historical USS Midway—a naval aircraft located in downtown San Diego.

Notable stars included: Professional skateboarder Ryan Sheckler; AMC’s The Walk Dead Julie Ann Emery; Stranger Things 3 Andrey Ivchenko; Freaks and Geeks’ Samm Levine; American Pie’s Thomas Ian Nicholas; KROQ’s The Kevin & Bean Show; HBO’s Ballers Carl McDowell, Syfy’s Van Helsing and TNT’s Snowpiercer Aleks Paunovic; Syfy’s The Magicians’ Brittany Curran; ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat Dash Williams, Dallas Cowboys Byron Jones; The Bachelorette’s Chris Randone and Krystal Neilsen; Olympic athlete Lolo Jones; UFC’s Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford; and Denver Nuggets’ Mason Plumlee, among others.

Toptracer, the company’s state-of-the-art technology, helped track the flight path of every golf shot for VIP guests, displaying it right on the bay’s HD screen and content was sent to their respective email addresses for social media. Beyond just a friendly competition, bragging rights were in full swing.

