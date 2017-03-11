CBS Moves The Amazing Race Up!

CBS’ The Amazing Race is being moved up – it will now premiere in its new timeslot on Thursday, March 30th.

Training Day will move to Saturdays beginning April 8th – where the show’s remaining seven episodes will run consecutively.

Four new episodes of Undercover Boss will premiere beginning on Friday, April 28th, following the season finale of MacGyver.

CBS’s Thursday primetime lineup will be pre-empted on March 16 and March 23 for coverage of THE NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.

The multi-Emmy Award winning THE AMAZING RACE will now premiere in its new time period Thursday, March 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT), replacing the previously announced date, on the CBS Television Network. TRAINING DAY will move to Saturday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), beginning April 8 , with all seven of the season's remaining episodes broadcast on consecutive weeks. UNDERCOVER BOSS returns with four original episodes beginning Friday, April 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) following the season finale of MACGYVER.

CBS's Thursday primetime lineup is pre-empted on March 16 and March 23 for coverage of THE NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.

CBS’s Thursday primetime lineup is pre-empted on March 16 and March 23 for coverage of THE NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT.

Thursday, March 30

8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT THE BIG BANG THEORY

8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT THE GREAT INDOORS

9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT MOM

9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT LIFE IN PIECES

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT THE AMAZING RACE (29th Season Premiere)

Saturday, April 8

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT RANSOM

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT TRAINING DAY (New Time Period)

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT 48 HOURS

Friday, April 28

8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT UNDERCOVER BOSS (New Time Period)

9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT HAWAII FIVE-0

10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT BLUE BLOODS

