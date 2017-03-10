Intimate Trailer: Chance the Rapper On The Complex Cover!

The Complex Networks’ new interview series The Complex Cover is a kind of old-fashioned show in that it presents a conversational style of interview – just a couple people talking about stuff (something that has rarely been done well since the late Tom Snyder left The Tomorrow Show).

In its first installment, The Complex Cover’s Noah Callahan-Bever sits down with Chance the Rapper for his most personal interview yet.

The Complex Cover launches Monday, March 13th (11:30/10:30C).

CHANCE THE RAPPER SITS DOWN FOR HIS MOST PERSONAL INTERVIEW YET WITH THE LAUNCH OF COMPLEX’S NEW DIGITAL VIDEO SERIES ‘THE COMPLEX COVER’ ON MONDAY, MARCH 13

The Grammy Winning Artist Talks About Fatherhood, Fame, and What’s Next in His Career

New York, NY (March 10, 2017) – Chance the Rapper sits down with Complex’s Noah Callahan-Bever for his most revealing and personal interview since winning three Grammy Awards as the inaugural guest for Complex’s new monthly video series The Complex Cover launching Monday, March 13 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

In the interview, Chance opens up about fatherhood and the birth of his first child, his collaboration with Kanye, his trailblazing path through the music industry and his ambitious plans for his next album.

From The Complex Cover interview, on being unsigned and independent:

“I need more artists to do it themselves. I try and stress this as often as possible…you’re the upper management. You’re the creative, you are the last decision maker, and you don’t ever have to feel compromised.”

“We have known that Chance was one of the most talented artists in popular music since we gave him his first magazine cover in 2013,” says Noah Callahan-Bever, chief content officer at Complex. “So it was only right that as we boldly complete Complex’s transition to a premier video channel that we do it in collaboration with not only a longtime friend of our brand but more importantly the most progressive and disruptive artist in the music industry.”

Complex, whose innovative print covers set the industry standard, once again reinvents the feature experience with a multi-platform digital and social media series bringing fans a candid look into the lives of the most interesting pop culture figures today. The Complex Cover team works with each artist to collaborate on unique experiences designed specifically for their fans with exclusive in-depth interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive content. The Complex Cover also continues its groundbreaking design work with a digital cover poster.

Complex is leveraging its massive digital and social presence for fans online, mobile, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Complex Cover is the latest original series from Complex, joining Sneaker Shopping, the No. 1 sneaker show on the web; Complex Live and Complex Con(versations), both available on go90; Don’t Believe the Hype; and more.

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks, formed from the joint acquisition of Complex by Verizon and Hearst, is a global lifestyle brand and media company and one of the most influential voices in popular cultural today. The media company generates over 500 million video views a month across its digital channels and is a top ten publisher in the U.S. when it comes to social engagement on channels like Facebook and YouTube.

Complex Networks recently launched Rated Red and Seriously.tv to distribute a growing slate of original programming on go90. Through its vertical brands including Complex, Collider, First We Feast, Pigeons and Planes, Ride and more, it’s at the center of music, art, street style, action sports, and entertainment reaching the coveted 18-24-year-old male audience. Earlier this year the company hosted the successful ComplexCon in Long Beach attracting top brands and over 20,000 attendees to the two-day cultural festival.

Like this: Like Loading...