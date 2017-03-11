From Night Concierge To Eccentric Mountain Man Trailer: Buster’s Mal Heart!

In Buster’s Mal Heart, Mr. Robot’s Rami Malek stars as Jonah, a night concierge whose encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter changes his life from happy family man to something far stranger.

Buster’s Mal Heart opens in New York and Los Angeles on April 28th.

BUSTER’S MAL HEART

Written and Directed by Sarah Adina Smith

Starring Rami Malek

“A twisty mindbender” – Matt Donato, WE GOT THIS COVERED

“Elegant and artfully composed” – Geoff Berkshire, VARIETY

Synopsis:

In this bold thriller peppered with dark humor and interlocking mystery, an eccentric mountain man is on the run from the authorities, surviving the winter by breaking into empty vacation homes in a remote community. Regularly calling into radio talk shows — where he has acquired the nickname “Buster” — to rant about the impending Inversion at the turn of the millennium, he is haunted by visions of being lost at sea, and memories of his former life as a family man.

Buster (Rami Malek) was once Jonah, a hard-working husband and father whose job as the night-shift concierge at a hotel took its toll on his psyche and, consequently, his marriage to the sensitive Marty (Kate Lyn Sheil) — until a chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter (DJ Qualls) changed the course of their lives forever. As the solitary present-day Buster drifts from house to house, eluding the local sheriff at every turn, we gradually piece together the events that fractured his life and left him alone on top of a snowy mountain, or perhaps in a small rowboat in the middle of a vast ocean — or both, in this visceral mind bender that will provoke discussion long after it turns your world upside-down.

TRT: 96 Minutes

Country: USA

Language: English, Spanish

Writer/Director: Sarah Adina Smith

Cast: Rami Malek, Kate Lyn Sheil, DJ Qualls, Toby Huss, Lin Shaye, Mark Kelly, Teresa Yenque

Executive Producer: Mynette Louie

Producers: Travis Stevens, Jonako Donley

Cinematographer: Shaheen Seth

