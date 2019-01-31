TNT Celebrates Supernatural’s 300th Episode with 25-Episode Marathon!

With the 300th episode of Supernatural coming up, TNT is celebrating the show’s run with a marathon of the top 25 fan-favorite episodes, beginning at 10am/9C, on February 4th.
The full schedule follows.
TNT Celebrates 300th Episode of Supernatural with Fan-Favorite Marathon
To celebrate the 300th episode of the hit series, Supernatural, TNT has curated the top 25 fan-favorite episodes, which will air February 4 – 7th.
In the series, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Subsequently, their father John raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives in the dark corners and on the back roads of America … and he taught them how to kill it.
Have a classic Supernatural episode in mind that you can’t miss? Let us know which Supernatural episode is your favorite using #SPN300.
Below is the episode rundown.
Monday, February 4, 2019
10am – Various & Sundry Villains
11am – Devil’s Bargain
12pm – Scoobynatural
1pm – Tall Tales
2pm – Mystery Spot
Tuesday, February 5, 2019
2am – Sex and Violence
3am – Monster at the End of This Book
4am – Good God, Y’all
5am – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
10am – Exile on Main Street
11am – Two and a Half Men
12pm – You Can’t Handle the Truth
1pm – Family Matters
2pm – Clap Your Hands if you Believe
Wednesday, February 6, 2019
10am – Hello, Cruel World
11am – Defending Your Life
12pm – Slash Fiction
1pm – The Mentalists
2pm – What’s up, Tiger Mommy?
3pm – Remember the Titans
4pm – The Great Escapists
Thursday, February 7, 2019
10am – Clip Show
11am – Sacrifice
12pm – The Things we left Behind
1pm – Inside Man