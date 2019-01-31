TNT Celebrates Supernatural’s 300th Episode with 25-Episode Marathon!

With the 300th episode of Supernatural coming up, TNT is celebrating the show’s run with a marathon of the top 25 fan-favorite episodes, beginning at 10am/9C, on February 4th.

The full schedule follows.

TNT Celebrates 300th Episode of Supernatural with Fan-Favorite Marathon

In the series, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Subsequently, their father John raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives in the dark corners and on the back roads of America … and he taught them how to kill it.

Below is the episode rundown.

Monday, February 4, 2019

10am – Various & Sundry Villains

11am – Devil’s Bargain

12pm – Scoobynatural

1pm – Tall Tales

2pm – Mystery Spot

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

2am – Sex and Violence

3am – Monster at the End of This Book

4am – Good God, Y’all

5am – Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

10am – Exile on Main Street

11am – Two and a Half Men

12pm – You Can’t Handle the Truth

1pm – Family Matters

2pm – Clap Your Hands if you Believe

Wednesday, February 6, 2019

10am – Hello, Cruel World

11am – Defending Your Life

12pm – Slash Fiction

1pm – The Mentalists

2pm – What’s up, Tiger Mommy?

3pm – Remember the Titans

4pm – The Great Escapists

Thursday, February 7, 2019

10am – Clip Show

11am – Sacrifice

12pm – The Things we left Behind

1pm – Inside Man

