CBS All Access Releases Trailer and Premiere Date for The Good Fight: Season 3!

CBS All Access has announced the premiere date for season three of The Good Fight – March 14.

SEASON THREE OF “THE GOOD FIGHT” TO PREMIERE

THURSDAY, MARCH 14 ON CBS ALL ACCESS

Official Season Three Trailer and Key Art Also Revealed Today

PASADENA, Calif. – Jan. 30, 2019 – CBS All Access today announced that the third season of its critically acclaimed original drama series THE GOOD FIGHT will premiere on Thursday, March 14. New episodes of THE GOOD FIGHT’s 10-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers. The announcement was made by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access, at CBS’ biannual Television Critics Association presentation.

In addition, the official trailer and key art for THE GOOD FIGHT’s third season were revealed during the series’ TCA panel which featured a conversation with co-creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King and cast members Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald and Michael Sheen.

The world went crazy in the THE GOOD FIGHT’s second season, and now, in season three, the resistance does. Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) tries to figure out whether you can resist a crazy administration without going crazy yourself, while Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo) and Liz Reddick-Lawrence (Audra McDonald) struggle with a new post-factual world where the lawyer who tells the best story triumphs over the lawyer with the best facts. Meanwhile, Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) balances a new baby with a new love, and Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) finds a new Mephistopheles in Roland Blum (Michael Sheen), a lawyer who is corruption incarnate.

The cast of THE GOOD FIGHT includes Christine Baranski, Cush Jumbo, Rose Leslie, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Sheen and Delroy Lindo.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Liz Glotzer, Brooke Kennedy and William Finkelstein also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions. The series is distributed worldwide by CBS Studios International.

CBS All Access’ growing slate of original series currently include THE GOOD FIGHT, NO ACTIVITY, STRANGE ANGEL and TELL ME A STORY. CBS All Access’ slate of original series will continue to expand with the addition of the previously announced reimagining of THE TWILIGHT ZONE and the new series WHY WOMEN KILL, with additional programming to be announced. CBS All Access is also the exclusive domestic home to STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS and a new untitled “Star Trek” series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard.

