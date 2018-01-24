Call of Duty Pro League Week 1

For Call of Duty fans worldwide looking forward to the next event of the Call of Duty World League season, CWL Pro League Stage 1 has started! All matches will stream weekly Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on www.MLG.com/CallofDuty.

The CWL Pro League Stage 1 is a qualification-only, nine-week series which features the top sixteen teams in Call of Duty esports from North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region as they compete for a spot in the playoffs, and a chance at a major share of the event’s $500,000 prize pool – as part of the $4.2 million season prize purse, the largest in Call of Duty World League history.

The CWL Pro League runs from January 23 – March 22 at the MLG Arena in Columbus, Ohio where the top four teams from each Division move on to the playoff series. The CWL Pro League Stage 1 Playoffs begin April 6 – 8, 2018 . All matches will stream weekly Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on www.MLG.com/CallofDuty.

Ten teams from North America, five from Europe and one team from the Asia-Pacific region will faceoff in Call of Duty: WWII on the PlayStation®4 in two divisions of eight teams, which competes in two week blocks for a total of fourteen competitive matches within their Divisions. Divisions are determined by final seeding of teams based on CWL Pro Points accrued throughout the season and ending with the CWL New Orleans Open.

Division A

Team Kaliber Accuracy, Chino, Kenny, Theory North America #1 OpTic Gaming Crimsix, FormaL, Scump, Karma North America #3 Rise Nation Gunless, Loony, Methodz, TJHaly North America #5 Echo Fox Assault, Aqua, Faccento, Saints North America #7 eRa Eternity Bevils, Decemate, Fero, Ricky North America #9 Red Reserve Joee, Joshh, Rated, Zero Europe #2 Vitality Malls, Riskin, Wailers, Zayrox Europe #4 Mindfreak Buzzo, Denz, Fighta, Shockz Asia-Pacific #1

Division B

Luminosity Gaming JKap, John, Octane, Slacked North America #2 eUnited Arcitys, Clayster, Prestinni, Silly North America #4 FaZe Clan Attach, Pristahh, Replays, Zoomaa North America #6 Team EnVyUs Classic, Huke, Slasher, Temp North America #8 Evil Geniuses Aches, Apathy, Enable, Nameless North America #10 Splyce Bance, Jurd, Madcat, Tommey Europe #1 Unilad Moose, Seany, Skrapz, Wuskin Europe #3 Epsilon Dqvee, Hawqeh, Nathan, Vortex Europe #5

The complete CWL Pro League schedule is available online. Divisions will compete on the following dates:

Division A:

o Block One: January 23 – February 1

o Block Two: February 20 – March 1

Division B

o Block One: February 6 – February 15

o Block Two: March 13 – March 22

Visit CallofDuty.com/esports and follow the Call of Duty World League on Twitter and Instagram for the latest CWL updates. For live broadcasts and Video on Demand, visit MLG.com/CallofDuty.

