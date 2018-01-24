I’m a Good Cop Trailer: Seven Seconds!

The story behind the death of a good black teenager that threw a city into a torrent of racial tension – leading to the trial of the century.

Seven Seconds premieres on Netflix on Friday, February 23rd.

There are three sides to every story. Watch Regina King, Clare Hope Ashitey and Russell Hornsby as they seek justice and truth in the trailer for Seven Seconds. Seven Seconds is a new Netflix original crime anthology series created and executive produced by Veena Sud (The Killing).

About Seven Seconds:

In an instant, life is forever changed for Brenton Butler and his family. After a white cop accidentally hits and critically injures a black teenager, a northeastern city explodes with racial tensions, an attempted cover up and its aftermath, and the trial of the century. From creator and executive producer, Veena Sud (The Killing) comes Seven Seconds – a thrilling new anthological crime drama that explores the human stories behind the headlines.

The series stars two-time Emmy winner Regina King (American Crime) alongside breakout British actress Clare-Hope Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Russell Hornsby (Fences), Beau Knapp (Sand Castle), Michael Mosley (Ozark), David Lyons (Safe Haven), Raul Castillo (Special Correspondents), Zackary Momoh (A United Kingdom), Nadia Alexander (Blame), and Coley Speaks (Circle).

