Action Comics 1000 to feature Lost Siegel and Shuster Superman Story!

A new hardcover book, ACTION COMICS #1000: 80 YEARS OF SUPERMAN, is being published by DC Entertainment as part of its celebration of the one-thousandth issue of ACTION COMICS—the longest continually published comic book of its kind in history, the series that introduced Superman to the world and the title that launched the superhero genre. The collection features a series of essays and iconic Superman stories edited by former DC Publisher Paul Levitz. Most notably, the book includes a never before published 12-page story from original Superman writer Jerry Siegel with art by the Joe Shuster Studio titled “Too Many Heroes.”

“The found Siegel and Shuster story is a true treasure with a fascinating backstory,” stated Levitz. “Back when DC did regular tours of the New York office, it was common for fans to get original art that would have been otherwise disposed of as a tour souvenir. As a young fan on a tour Marv Wolfman found this Superman story and kept it all these years. It’s incredible to think that Marv not only rescued this unpublished story, he then went on to become one of DC’s most prolific writers, and shared the story with DC to publish as part of this special new collection.”

Levitz continued, “It’s an honor to edit this collection of stories and essays that chronicle key moments and contributors to Superman’s epic 80 year run as one of the most iconic characters in all of pop culture. I’m particularly happy that Laura Siegel Larson’s tribute to her father and his legacy are part of the book.”

The 384-page hardcover book will cost $29.99 and hit store shelves on April 19. Highlights and key Superman stories in this collection include:

A new cover by legendary artist and DC Publisher Jim Lee

Text pieces including: an editor’s note by Paul Levitz, a tribute to ACTION COMICS by Laura Siegel Larson (daughter of Superman co-creator Jerry Siegel), an introduction by Jules Feiffer, plus essays by Tom DeHaven (“It’s Superman !”), David Hajdu (“The Ten-Cent Plague”), Larry Tye (“ Superman : The High-Flying History of America’s Most Enduring Hero”) and Gene Luen Yang ( SUPERMAN , NEW SUPER-MAN and the National Book Award finalist “American Born Chinese”)

“The Terrible Toyman!,” from ACTION COMICS #64, written by Don Cameron with art by Ed Dobrotka and George Roussos, featuring the debut of Toyman

“The Super-Key to Fort Superman ,” from ACTION COMICS #241, written by Jerry Coleman with art by Wayne Boring and Stan Kaye, featuring the first appearance of the Fortress of Solitude

“The Supergirl from Krypton!,” from ACTION COMICS #252, written by Otto Binder with art by Al Plastino, featuring the debut of Supergirl

“The World’s Greatest Heroine!,” from ACTION COMICS #285, written by Jerry Siegel with art by Jim Mooney

“The Superman Super-Spectacular!,” from ACTION COMICS #309, written by Edmond Hamilton with art by Curt Swan and George Klein, featuring an appearance by President John F. Kennedy

“Squatter,” from ACTION COMICS #584, written by John Byrne with art by Byrne and Dick Giordano

“Ma Kent’s Photo Album,” from ACTION COMICS #655, written by Roger Stern with art by Kerry Gammill and Dennis Janke

“Secrets in the Night,” from ACTION COMICS #662, written by Roger Stern with art by Bob McLeod

“A Hero’s Journey,” from ACTION COMICS #800, written by Joe Kelly with art by Pasqual Ferry, Duncan Rouleau, Lee Bermejo and others

“The Boy Who Stole Superman ’s Cape,” from ACTION COMICS #0, written by Grant Morrison with art by Ben Oliver

“The Origin of the Vigilante,” from ACTION COMICS #42, written by Mort Weisinger with art by Mort Meskin, featuring the debut of the Vigilante

“The Assassin-Express Contract!,” from ACTION COMICS #419, written by Len Wein with art by Carmine Infantino and Dick Giordano, featuring the debut of the Human Target

ACTION COMICS #1000: 80 YEARS OF SUPERMAN is just part of DC's Superman celebration, with the seminal ACTION COMICS #1000 periodical issue also released in April and a series of Superman-themed variant covers and even more to come.

