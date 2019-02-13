Joss Whedon’s Firefly is performing above expectations with the series’ first three issues selling out before their arrival in comics shops.

Firefly #2 is now on its third printing – with a cover by Lee Garrett, and Firefly #3 is on its second printing – with a cover by Kirbi Fahan (below).

Both new printings will in stores on March 13th.

BOOM! Studios Announces New Printings of FIREFLY #2 and FIREFLY #3

The Return of Joss Whedon’s Sci-Fi Epic Sells Out Before It Goes On-Sale & Returns With New Printings

?LOS ANGELES, CA (February 13, 2018) – BOOM! Studios announced today that FIREFLY, bringing the iconic worldwide pop culture phenomenon back to comic books in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products, has sold out of FIREFLY #2 SECOND PRINTING and FIREFLY #3 at the distributor level before arriving in comic book shops.

To meet this overwhelming demand from fans, FIREFLY #2 THIRD PRINTING VARIANT with a cover by Lee Garbett (Skyward) and FIREFLY #3 SECOND PRINTING VARIANT with a cover by Kirbi Fagan (Star Wars: Han Solo) will arrive in stores on March 13, 2019.

New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), along with series creator & story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers, and more), tell the definitive story of the Unification War, the intergalactic civil war that divided friend and family alike.

“So excited to have Lee Garbett and Kirbi Fagan’s art on the covers of the new printings, giving Browncoats and Captain Tightpants fans everywhere a fitting tribute to the love that keeps this series flying.” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Love is at the heart of this ragtag band of thieves and outcasts that make up the crew of Serenity but recent events shake the crew’s trust in Mal and Zoë, exposing fractures and secrets hidden deep within their pasts.”

Created by Whedon and set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, FIREFLY centers on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn’t have a planet to call home. Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe.

Mal thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple mission goes wrong, he’s forced to confront it in the form of the Unificators, mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals. . . and they’ve got Mal and Zoë at the top of their list! War can make villains of even the best men, and Mal’s quest for redemption will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future.

FIREFLY #2 THIRD PRINTING VARIANT and FIREFLY #3 SECOND PRINTING VARIANT are available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on March 13, 2019.

Also available in comic shops, FIREFLY: LEGACY EDITION BOOK ONE collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover in a new value-priced format as Mal & the crew ride again in these official sequels to the critically acclaimed Firefly television series and Serenity film.

FIREFLY is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Joss Whedon’s Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

For continuing news on FIREFLY and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...