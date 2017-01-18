A Kind of Truth Trailer: Abstract: The Art of Design!

Abstract: The Art of Design is a new docuseries that explores design not by looking at blueprints and computers, but by going inside the minds of some of the world’s most famous designers – an architect, an illustrator, a stage designer, a graphic designer, a photographer, an automobile designer and a Nike shoe designer.

Abstract: The Art of Design will make its world premiere at Sundance on Jan. 21 and premieres globally on Netflix on February 10th. Check out the trailer after the break.

From the shoes we wear to the concerts we attend, art and design are intertwined with our daily lives.

Abstract: The Art of Design, a Netflix original docu-series, takes you beyond blueprints and computers into the art and science of design, showcasing great designers from every discipline whose work shapes our world. Go inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers.

Episodes focus on a diverse slate of designers including Bjarke Ingels (Architect), Christoph Niemann (Illustrator), Es Devlin (Stage Designer), Ilse Crawford (Interior Designer), Paula Scher (Graphic Designer), Platon (Photographer), Ralph Gilles (Automobile Designer) and Tinker Hatfield (Nike Shoe Designer.)

Executive produced by Morgan Neville, Scott Dadich (Editor in Chief of WIRED), and for Radical Media Dave O’Connor, Jon Kamen, and Justin Wilkes.

Abstract: The Art of Design premieres globally on Netflix on February 10 and will make its world premiere at Sundance on Jan. 21.

Like this: Like Loading...