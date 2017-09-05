BOOM! Studios and GLAAD announce The Future is LGBTQ panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2017.

The panel will be moderated by Vulture editor Abraham Riesman and will feature several well known comics creators (including Marvel’s America’s Gabby Rivera, Lumberjanes’ Brooklyn Allen, DC’s Justice League of america’s Steve Orlando and BOOM! Studio’s The Woods creator James Tynion IV – among others) discussing LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path toward a brighter and more inclusive future.

New York Comic con 2017 runs from October 5-8 at New York’s Javits Center.

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (Sept. 5, 2017) – BOOM! Studios and GLAAD are proud to announce “The Future is LGBTQ” panel at New York Comic Con (NYCC) on Saturday, October 7th, 2:45pm in Room 1A02 of the Javits Center. Moderated by Vulture Editor Abraham Riesman, the panel includes Gabby Rivera (Marvel’s America), Brooklyn Allen (Lumberjanes), Mariko Tamaki (First Second Books’ This One Summer, Abrams’ Lumberjanes: Unicorn Power!), Steve Orlando (DC’s Justice League of America, Namesake), James Tynion IV (The Woods, The Backstagers), Megan Townsend (Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis, GLAAD), and Shadi Petosky (Amazon’s Danger & Eggs) as they gather to discuss LGBTQ representation in pop culture and the path toward a brighter and more inclusive future.

“GLAAD is thrilled to be working alongside BOOM! Studios to bring this great lineup of creators together to discuss why #RepresentationMatters, what the future of queer-inclusive entertainment looks like, and how they use their platforms to accelerate acceptance of LGBTQ people,” said Megan Townsend, GLAAD’s Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis.

“We are honored to partner with GLAAD at New York Comic Con on what promises to be a great conversation between these influential creators from various areas of entertainment,” added Filip Sablik, BOOM! Studios President of Publishing & Marketing.

BOOM! Studios was the recipient of the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comic Book in 2016 for Lumberjanes, created by Shannon Watters, Brooklyn Allen, Grace Ellis, and Noelle Stevenson, and in 2017 for The Woods by James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas.

BOOM! Studios returns to NYCC with star-studded panels, a new booth (#1828), and exclusive merchandise debuting at the show. To keep up with more NYCC news from BOOM! Studios, visit www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

For more information on NYCC, visit www.newyorkcomiccon.com.

