184 People! Trailer: A Bad Moms Christmas!

The first trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas seemed pretty generic – after all the work our trio of bad moms have put into past Christmases, the year they decide ‘the heck with it,’ their moms show up.

The new trailer expands on the Bad Moms variation on this trope and the results are much better – their moms are… Well, let’s just say that when you meet their moms you’ll understand them a bit better.

A Bad Moms Christmas will be in theaters on November 3rd.

A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a more perfect holiday for their families wasn’t hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

In Theaters November 3, 2017

Cast: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Christine Baranski, Susan Sarandon, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez, Wanda Sykes, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, Oona Laurence

Director: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore

Writer: Jon Lucas and Scott Moore

Producers: Bill Block, Mark Kamine and Suzanne Todd

Connect with A Bad Moms Christmas Online: FACEBOOK: http://stxent.co/BadMomsFB TWITTER: http://stxent.co/BadMomsTW INSTAGRAM: http://stxent.co/BadMomsIG #BadMomsXmas

Like this: Like Loading...