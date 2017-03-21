Adam Ant Launches New Tour!

Following his “Kings of the Wild Frontier” tour earlier this year that saw pop icon Adam Ant play his landmark album to over 50,000 fans in sold-out venues throughout North America and the UK, Adam has announced his North American ANTHEMS – The Singles tour for September, 2017. Adam will play his classic chart-topping singles as well as rare singles, B sides and personal favorites. For more information, visit http://www.adam-ant.com.

From his early days in London as an underground, post-punk artist with a cult-like following to his explosion on the world stage that would lead him to become one of the most iconic artists of the 80s, Adam’s musical career spans the course of nine albums and 25 chart-topping singles around the world.

Adam, who has sold more than 40,000,000 albums, had eight singles in the Top 40 in one week, globally.

His debut album, “Dirk Wears White Sox”, was the first number-one album in the UK on the newly-created UK Independent Albums Chart that debuted in 1980. His follow-up album “Kings of the Wild Frontier” catapulted him to the world stage, spent 12 weeks at number one in the UK, produced three chart-topping singles for “Dog Eat Dog”, “Antmusic” and “Kings of the Wild Frontier” and featured his trademark Burundi Beat style of Central African drumming, a musical signature that remains to this day.

As Antmania continued to sweep the nation, his third album, “Prince Charming”, introduced his landmark single “Stand and Deliver” that crowned the UK Singles Chart for five weeks and entered the US dance chart.

In the United States, his fourth album, “Friend or Foe” with its massive hit “Goody Two Shoes” and follow-up hit “Desperate But Not Serious”, turned him into a household name and earned him a GRAMMY nomination for Best New Artist in 1982.

VIP presale tickets for ANTHEMS – The Singles tour are available on March 21 at 10 am local time and tickets will be on sale to the general public on March 24 at 10 am local time. In addition, watch for special presale opportunities through American Express from March 22 at 10 am through March 23 at 10 pm as well as through Spotify on March 23 from 10 am to 10 pm.

Performing ANTHEMS – The Singles in the UK

Friday, May 5 , Newcastle, Arena

, Newcastle, Arena Saturday, May 6 , Edinburgh, Playhouse

, Edinburgh, Playhouse Sunday, May 7 , Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

, Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall Tuesday , May, 9, Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

, May, 9, Manchester, Bridgewater Hall Wednesday, May 10 , Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (Second show added)

, Manchester, Bridgewater Hall (Second show added) Friday, May 12 , Birmingham, Symphony Hall

, Birmingham, Symphony Hall Saturday, May 13 , Birmingham, Symphony Hall (Second show added)

, Birmingham, Symphony Hall (Second show added) Sunday, May 14 , Bristol, Hippodrome

, Bristol, Hippodrome Tuesday, May 16 , Plymouth, Pavilions

, Plymouth, Pavilions Wednesday, May 17 , London, Royal Albert Hall

, London, Royal Albert Hall Thursday, May 18 , Brighton, Centre

, Brighton, Centre Saturday, May 20 , Bournemouth, Int. Centre

, Bournemouth, Int. Centre Sunday, May 21 , Leicester, De Montfort Hall

, Leicester, De Montfort Hall Monday, May 22 , Ipswich, Regent Theatre

, Ipswich, Regent Theatre Wednesday, May 24 , Watford, Colosseum

, Watford, Colosseum Thursday, May 25 , Southend, Cliff’s Pavilion

, Southend, Cliff’s Pavilion Saturday, May 27 , Leeds, Arena

, Leeds, Arena Sunday, May 28 , Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Performing ANTHEMS – The Singles in the USA

Wednesday, September 6 , Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse (Broward Center PAC)

, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse (Broward Center PAC) Friday, September 8 , Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

, Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre Saturday, September 9 , Orlando, FL, The Beacham Theatre

, Orlando, FL, The Beacham Theatre Sunday, September 10 , Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center

, Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center Wednesday, September 13 , New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

, New York, NY, Beacon Theatre Friday, September 15 , Detroit, MI, Sound Board @MotorCity Casino Hotel

, Detroit, MI, Sound Board @MotorCity Casino Hotel Saturday, September 16 , Cleveland, OH, House of Blues

, Cleveland, OH, House of Blues Sunday, September 17 , Pittsburgh, PA, Palace Theatre

, Pittsburgh, PA, Palace Theatre Tuesday, September 19 , Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Sound Stage

, Baltimore, MD, Baltimore Sound Stage Wednesday, September 20 , Richmond, VA, The National

, Richmond, VA, The National Friday, September 22 , Charlotte, NC, Fillmore

, Charlotte, NC, Fillmore Saturday, September 23 , Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse

, Atlanta, GA, Variety Playhouse Sunday, September 24 , Nashville, TN, War Memorial Auditorium

, Nashville, TN, War Memorial Auditorium Tuesday, September 26 , Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

, Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre Thursday, September 28 , San Francisco, The Masonic

, San Francisco, The Masonic Saturday, September 30 , Los Angeles, Greek Theatre, with special guest L7

Performing Kings of the Wild Frontier and More tour in Australia and New Zealand

Monday, October 9, Powerstation, Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, October 10, Opera House, Wellington, New Zealand

Thursday, October 12, Tivoli, Brisbane, Australia

Friday, October 13, Enmore Theatre, Sydney, Australia

Sunday, October 15, Palais Theatre, Melbourne, Australia

Monday, October 16, Metropolis, Fremantle, Australia

Like this: Like Loading...