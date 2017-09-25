Blufin Announces Street Fighter V and Mortal Kombat Exclusive Figures for New York Comic-Con 2017!

Bluefin will be breaking out three exclusive figures for New York Comic-Con 2017 – Street Fighter V’s Hot Ryu (Black Pants Ver.), Ryu (Brown Gi Ver.) and Noob Saibot (Special Edition).

Meet Street Fighter V Lead Character Designer, ‘Kiki’ At The Bluefin Booth And Pick Up New Show Exclusives Of His Latest Creation From The Venerable “Street Fighter” Video Game Franchise

Anaheim, CA, September 25, 2017 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan, Asia and more, highlights special releases from Storm Collectibles for two of video gaming’s most beloved and venerable properties as it announces Street Fighter V’s Hot Ryu (Black Pants Ver.), Ryu (Brown Gi Ver.) and Noob Saibot (Special Edition) figures for the 2017 New York Comic Con.

New York Comic Con takes place October 5th – 8th at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan and is the nation’s biggest pop culture convention. The annual event plays host to the latest and greatest in comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies, and television. For more information, please visit NewYorkComicCon.comand NYCC’s social media pages (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram).

Bluefin’s Storm Collectible brands will be located at Booth #1813.

Inspired by one of video gaming’s most popular fighting titles, the Street Fighter V’s Hot Ryu (Black Pants Ver.) abd Ryu (Brown Gi Ver.) figures will be offered as Limited Edition 2017 New York Comic Con Exclusives and will be available only from Bluefin during the convention. The poseable figures stand 7 inches tall and features more than 30 points of articulation. Furthermore, Storm’s exclusive Noob Saibot (Special Edition) from Mortal Kombat will also be available exclusively at Bluefin’s booth.

New York Comic Con attendees are also invited to stop by the Bluefin booth to catch unveilings of additional characters from their popular video game licenses includingTekken 7. A comprehensive selection of previously released Storm Collectibles products will be available from Bluefin throughout the convention.

During Comic Con, Bluefin and Storm Collectibles are pleased to also present SFV Character Designer / Storm Collectibles supervisor, Kiki, for a special appearance and autograph session at the Bluefin booth. Con attendees are welcome to receive a free poster that Kiki will sign in addition to any Storm Collectibles Street Fighter figures they purchase at the booth. (available while supplies last and on a first-come-first-served basis).

Kiki Booth Event Details

Booth Number: Bluefin #1813

Day1: Friday, October 6th, 1pm

Day2: Saturday, October 7th, 1pm

Hot Ryu Black Pants Ver. Action Figure “Street Fighter V” NYCC 2017 Exclusive

Height: Approx. 7 inches · MSRP: $60

From the highly popular video game franchise, “Street Fighter,” comes Ryu as he is seen in one of his most popular alternate costumes, commonly referred to by fans as ‘Hot Ryu!’ This unique NYCC Version features Ryu depicted with his Player 2 Black Pants coloration. The figure is a completely new version of the standard version of Ryu and stands approximately 7″ tall with over 30 points of articulation, allowing fans to pose Ryu in all of his special moves including Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku! The figure set also includes: effect parts along with 3 exchangeable facial expressions and 4 exchangeable palm accessories.

Ryu Brown Gi Ver. Action Figure “Street Fighter V” NYCC 2017 Exclusive

Height: Approx. 7 inches · MSRP: $55

Storm Collectibles is honored to work with Capcom to produce a high quality 1:12 scale action figure for the popular combat game, “Street Fighter V.” For NYCC Bluefin reveals depicted in his alternative brown gi! Ryu is the main character of the Street Fighter fighting series and appears in every edition of the game, as well as in Street Fighter V. No doubt, Ryu has become one of the most iconic characters in the fighting game genre. Storm Collectibles delivers 1/6 scale quality in the 1/12 scale by recreating Ryu with his signature karate gi with torn sleeves, medium length hair, long headband, fighting gloves, martial arts belt, and bare feet. The figure stands approximately 7″ tall with over 30 points of articulation giving Ryu the ability to pose in all his special moves: Hadoken, Shoryuken, and Tatsumaki Senpukyaku! Figure includes: Hadoken effects part and 3 exchangeable facial expressions and 4 exchangeable palm accessories.

Noob Saibot Special Bloody Ver. Action Figure “Street Fighter V” NYCC 2017 Exclusive

Height: Approx. 7 inches · MSRP: $50

One of the things Mortal Kombat is most well-known for are its ninjas. Scorpion and Sub Zero are the most popular but there also many others that fans love. Storm Collectibles introduces the mysterious Noob Saibot! This unique NYCC Version depicts Noob Saibot with bloody effects splattered. The figure stands about 7? tall and has over 30 points of articulation, enabling fans to recreate all of Noob’s iconic moves. Figure includes: 2 all-new fatal decapitation blood effects, 1 skull sculpt along with 2 Interchangeable masks, 9 pairs of palm accessories, 2 Hell-fire effects and 1 spear.

About Storm Collectibles:

Storm Collectibles, a Hong Kong based company, was established in 2007 as a one-stop-source for action figures – designing, producing and distributing high quality, collectible 1/12th, 1/6th and 1/4th scale action figures and statues. The company has a great passion for collectibles and its vision is focused on creating authentic, fully realized likenesses for each collectible figure. Storm Collectible’s official licensing partners include Warner Bros., Capcom USA / Japan, Bruce Lee Enterprise, Mike Tyson, and Hulk Hogan. Additional information is available at: www.stormco.com.hk.