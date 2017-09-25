You Show ‘Em Who You Are Trailer: Leatherface!

I suppose it was inevitable – The origin story of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre is here – Leatherface!
Leatherface opens in select theaters and on VOD beginning on October 20th.
LEATHERFACE
Starring: Stephen Dorff, Lili Taylor, Finn Jones
Directed By: Alexandre Bustillo, Julien Maury
A violent teen and three others kidnap a young nurse while escaping from a Texas mental institution. Pursued by a vengeful sheriff, the disturbed young man embarks on a murderous rampage that shapes him into a legendary killer known as Leatherface.