Big Damn First Look: Firefly #1!

The final instalment of BOOM Studios’ #MalCrushMonday is three pages of full-color art from the upcoming Firefly #1, written by Greg Pak and illustrated by Dan McDaid.

Firefly #1 will be in comics shops in November. The day will also include the release of Firefly: Legacy Edition Book One (collecting previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover) and Firefly Big Damn Heroes Box.

BOOM! Studios Unveils A First Look at FIREFLY #1

#MalCrushMonday Concludes Weekly Five Part Spotlight on The November 2018 Return of Joss Whedon’s Sci-Fi Epic

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 27, 2018) – BOOM! Studios today unveiled the final #MalCrushMonday, a weekly five part spotlight on the debut of FIREFLY #1 in November 2018, bringing the iconic worldwide pop culture phenomenon back to comic books, original graphic novels and more in partnership with 20th Century Fox Consumer Products.

Now get your first look inside FIREFLY #1, the all-new series revealing the secret Firefly history that fans have demanded for years! New York Times best-selling writer Greg Pak (World War Hulk, Mech Cadet Yu) and artist Dan McDaid (Judge Dredd), along with series creator & story consultant Joss Whedon (the visionary writer/director behind Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Marvel’s The Avengers and more), tell the definitive story of the Unification War, the intergalactic civil war that divided friend and family alike.

“There’s a special kind of magic that makes the best Firefly stories – something that Greg and Dan have perfectly captured in this new series,” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Fans will see new sides of Mal, Zoe and the crew of Serenity as we explore not only what it means to fight a war…but also what it takes to survive one.”

Created by Whedon and set 500 years in the future in the wake of a universal civil war, FIREFLY centers on the crew of Serenity, a small transport spaceship that doesn’t have a planet to call home. Captain Malcolm “Mal” Reynolds, a defeated soldier who opposed the unification of the planets by the totalitarian governed Alliance, will undertake any job — legal or not — to stay afloat and keep his crew fed. Thrust together by necessity but staying together out of loyalty, these disparate men and women are seeking adventure and the good life, but face constant challenges on the new frontier, such as avoiding capture by the Alliance, and evading the dangers you find on the fringes of the universe.

Mal thought he could outrun his past, but when a simple mission goes wrong, he’s forced to confront it in the form of the Unificators, mercenaries deputized to hunt down war criminals…and they’ve got Mal and Zoe at the top of their list! War can make villains of even the best men, and Mal’s quest for redemption will put him at odds with his own crew, forcing him to make a choice: fix the past or fight for the future.

FIREFLY #1 is available exclusively in comic shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one) on November 14, 2018. This issues features covers from artists Lee Garbett (Skyward), Jock (Batman), Bill Sienkiewicz (Daredevil), Joe Quinones (America), and the Blank Sketch Variant.

Arriving in stores the same day, FIREFLY: LEGACY EDITION BOOK ONE collects previously released Serenity comics for the first time under one cover in a new value-priced format as Mal & the crew ride again in these official sequels to the critically acclaimed Firefly television series and Serenity film.

And no fan can miss the limited edition FIREFLY BIG DAMN HEROES BOX, on sale the same day and including:

All 8 of the original, unsigned FIREFLY #1 covers from artists Lee Garbett (Skyward), Jock (Batman), Bill Sienkiewicz (Daredevil), Joe Quinones (America), and the Blank Sketch Variant

A BOX SET EXCLUSIVE variant from Tula Lotay (Supreme: Blue Rose)

Firefly Legacy Edition Book One, with a BOX SET EXCLUSIVE variant cover from Rahzzah (Luke Cage)

And a BOX SET EXCLUSIVE Firefly print from Dylan Todd, 50 of which will be signed by Joss Whedon

FIREFLY is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ eponymous imprint, home to a world-class group of licensed comic book series and ambitious original series, including Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Planet of the Apes, Abbott, Victor LaValle’s Destroyer, Mech Cadet Yu, Grass Kings, and Klaus.

For continuing news on FIREFLY and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com and follow @boomstudios on Twitter.

