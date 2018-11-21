No! Not that kind of binge!

BBC America has gathered a veritable feast of movies and TV shows to gladden the hearts of most everyone – Movies That Sleigh; Sci-Fi Binge; Earth Binge; Darts Binge; A Few of Our Favorite Things; Doctor Who Christmas specials; and a Doctor Who Marathon.

Check out the trailer and a list of Binge for the Holidays programming below.

THERE’S NO PLACE LIKE BBC AMERICA FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

BBC AMERICA’S “BINGE FOR THE HOLIDAYS” LAUNCHES MONDAY, DECEMBER 3

New York – November 20, 2018 – This December, join BBC AMERICA for a month-long celebration of our favorite shows and movies! Binge for the Holidays kicks off on Monday, December 3 with fan-favorite “Movies That Sleigh” followed by themed binges each week celebrating the best of Sci-Fi, Earth and A Few of Our Favorite Things, including 2018 breakout series Killing Eve. It all leads into a nine-day Doctor Who event starting on Christmas Eve with two days of back-to-back Christmas Specials, and culminates in the franchise’s first-ever New Year’s Day Special on January 1.

Programs include:

Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-21: Movies That Sleigh with Pulp Fiction, the Rambo films, The Departed, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and more

Dec. 6-9: Sci-Fi Binge heading into the Doctor Who finale, featuring Star Trek: The Original Series, The X-Files, The Real History of Science Fiction and hit sci-fi movies

Dec. 13-16: Earth Binge, including Emmy®-winner Blue Planet II, Planet Earth, Frozen Planet and more

Dec. 13-Jan 1: Darts Binge – Don’t miss the best matches from the World Darts Championship, the biggest darts tournament in the world, Sunday mornings on BBC AMERICA (beginning December 16). Full coverage, 111 hours of Darts action, will be livestreamed on BBCAmerica.com and the app starting December 13.

Dec. 22-23: A Few of Our Favorite Things, featuring BBCA’s critically-acclaimed original series Killing Eve, Sherlock, the National Lampoon movies and more

Dec. 24-25: Doctor Who Christmas Specials

Dec. 25-Jan 1: Doctor Who Marathon, including all episodes with Peter Capaldi, Christopher Eccleston, David Tennant, and Matt Smith, leading straight into the first-ever New Year’s Day special episode starring Jodie Whittaker

Plus, BBC AMERICA will be bringing back the Doctor Who Yule Log – all new for 2019 – in December on VOD, BBCAmerica.com and the app.

Come binge for the holidays on BBC AMERICA all month long – Yule love it!

