Try Try Again Trailer: Future Man!

If at first you don’t succeed… there’s always Season Two!

Hulu’s Future Man returns on January 11th. Check out the trailer below.

WATCH: Official Teaser Trailer for

Season 2 of Seth Rogen’s Future Man

Check out the teaser trailer for the second season of Future Man, Hulu’s hit comedy series from the guys who brought you Sausage Party! Season 2 premieres Friday, January 11, only on Hulu.

SYNOPSIS: Season two picks up in 2162, and Josh, Wolf, and Tiger learn that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work. In this timeline, Stu Camillo is now in power, having created the cure, and launched a plan to relocate humanity to Mars. A shadowy organization called the Pointed Circle seeks to recruit Josh to take Stu down – but are they the good guys, or is Stu? As Wolf quickly acclimates to the strange customs of this time, Tiger struggles with her Biotic identity and searches for an escape. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time-traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next.

The series stars Josh Hutcherson (as Josh Futturman), Eliza Coupe (as Tiger), Derek Wilson (as Wolf) and Haley Joel Osment (as Stu Camillo). It’s created, written and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir (Sausage Party, Preacher) and executive produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin.

