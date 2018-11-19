BOOM! Studios Announces Winter Book Tour with Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass Writer!

Lilaah Sturges, writer of the popular (and award-winning) comic Lumberjanes, will embark on a Winter Tour in support of Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass.

BOOM! Studios Announces LUMBERJANES: INFERNAL COMPASS Summer Book Tour With Lilah Sturges

Eisner Award-Nominated Writer Tours Across America Beginning November 24th, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA (November 19, 2018) – BOOM! Studios today announced a winter book tour in support of LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS, the historic first original graphic novel in the history of the series that’s sold over a million copies worldwide. Eisner Award-nominated writer Lilah Sturges (The Magicians: Alice’s Story, Jack of Fables) will visit book stores, libraries, and comic shops across the United States to meet with fans and sign copies of this landmark release.

Launched in 2014 under BOOM! Studios’ YA-focused BOOM! Box imprint by series co-creators Shannon Watters, Grace Ellis, Brooklyn Allen, and Noelle Stevenson, Lumberjanes was originally solicited as a limited series, but the overwhelming response from fans transformed it into an ongoing series that has become a New York Times best-seller, earned numerous nominations for prestigious awards including the GLAAD Media Award and the Eisner Awards (which it has won twice), and have even crossed over with heroes from the DC Comics Universe (in Lumberjanes/Gotham Academy). The Lumberjanes have expanded to middle-grade novels at Abrams Books, a diverse array of merchandise from pins to patches, and a feature film in development at 20th Century Fox.

An extended first look at LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS can be found right here.

The LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS Winter Book Tour stops include:

Saturday, November 24th, Houston: 1:00-3:00pm at Brazos Bookstore

Sunday, November 25th, Los Angeles: 5:00-7:00pm at Chevalier’s Bookstore

Monday, November 26th, Los Angeles: 5:00-7:00pm at East County LA Public Library

Wednesday, November 28th, Portland: 5:00-6:00pm at Books With Pictures

Thursday, November 29th, Seattle: 6:00-8:00pm at Outsiders Comics & Geek Boutique

Friday, November 30th, Minneapolis: 7:00-8:30pm at Barnes & Noble Minneapolis

Saturday, December 1st, Chicago: 4:00-6:00pm at Challengers Comics + Conversation

LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS, from Sturges and rising-star artist polterink (Dressed for Death), features a stunning cover by Alexa Sharpe and presents an all-new story at Miss Qiunzella Thiskwin Penniquiqul Thistle Crumpet’s camp for Hardcore Lady-Types when Mal, Ripley, Molly, April, and Jo become separated during an orienteering outing thanks to a mysterious compass. While Molly begins to feel more and more insecure about the effect of her relationship with Mal on the other girls, a lonely woman explorer is trying to steal the compass…with the help of some weirdly polite automaton butlers, of course.

LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS is the latest release from BOOM! Studios’ award-winning BOOM! Box imprint, home to groundbreaking original series such as Giant Days by John Allison, Lissa Treiman, and Max Sarin; Misfit City by Kirsten ‘Kiwi’ Smith, Kurt Lustgarten, and Naomi Franquiz; Fence by C.S. Pacat and Johanna The Mad; and Goldie Vance by Hope Larson and Brittney Williams.

Print copies of LUMBERJANES: THE INFERNAL COMPASS are available now at local comic book shops (use comicshoplocator.com to find the nearest one), bookstores or at the BOOM! Studios webstore. Digital copies can be purchased from content providers, including comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and the BOOM! Studios app.

For continuing news on LUMBERJANES and more from BOOM! Studios, stay tuned to www.boom-studios.com

