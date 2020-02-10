Bad Idea Announces First Title: Alternate History Tale ENIAC! Shares First Look Pages!

At the height of World War II, the world’s most ingenious minds began a race to create a super-weapon capable of ending the war with the push of a button. One of those projects gave us the atom bomb…and another produced the world’s first supercomputer: ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer).

The first issue of ENIAC – the tale of an alternate history where an AI was created in 1945, by Matt Kindt and Doug Braithwaite – will be in select comics shops on May 6th.

On , the arrival of the most talked-about publisher of the new decade (hey, we’re only six weeks into that decade, but it still counts) begins with BAD IDEA‘s historic debut in ENIAC #1 – the oversized, 40-page first issue of 2020’s brain-swelling new series from New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT), artistic powerhouse Doug Braithwaite (Justice), colorist Diego Rodriguez (X-O Manowar), and cover artist Lewis LaRosa (Punisher MAX). First revealed today at The A.V. Club, ENIAC is a prestige-format limited series kicking off BAD IDEA‘s campaign of self-aggrandizement with one of the decade’s (still counts, even the second time) most momentous, must-read debuts…

At the height of World War II, the world’s most ingenious minds began a race to create a super-weapon capable of ending the war with the push of a button. One of those projects gave us the atom bomb…and another produced the world’s first supercomputer: ENIAC (Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer) – an immeasurably complex mathematical model that targeted the Axis war machine by calculating missile trajectories and troop deployments. Everybody knows that. It’s real-life American history. Or so we were told. On , the United States dropped the nuclear bomb on Hiroshima. Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki… Only President Truman wasn’t the one who gave order. It was ENIAC.

In the Allies’ determination to end the war, they had accidentally created the world’s first autonomous machine intelligence…which had quickly deduced that one bomb wouldn’t be enough. But ENIAC’s real plan was only just beginning… Now, 75 years later, an encrypted countdown has just been detected in Earth’s satellite network and mankind only has three days left before ENIAC launches every weapon in the planet’s nuclear arsenal simultaneously. With few options and even less time, the Secretary of Defense has just given two covert operatives the most important mission in human history: kill ENIAC. From the minds of New York Times best-selling writer Matt Kindt and incendiary artist Doug Braithwaite comes ENIAC #1, the debut series from BAD IDEA – the disruptive and experimental new comic publisher pushing the bounds of the medium (and your patience) one issue a time. This is no ordinary comic book… This is the long-classified history of an unspoken superpower more formidable than all of Earth’s nations combined…and now its story can finally be told.

So, in case you haven’t heard all of the hullabaloo about BAD IDEA, here’s the score: BAD IDEA’s mantra is “don’t do anything unless it’s special.” First and foremost, that means that we’re gong to produce a limited number of series at any given time – no more than one to two single issues per month – featuring A-level comics storytelling by some of the industry’s best and most respected creators. And each time one shows up in your store, it should be kind of a big deal. That’s because our comics feature no variants, won’t be released digitally, and will not be collected into trade paperbacks, hardcovers, or other bookshelf formats. Monthly comic books, sold by comic book stores, are what we do.

Part and parcel with that commitment, our books will come in a pristinely designed, prestige-format package featuring deluxe matte-laminate cardstock covers, heavy-duty interior paperstock, and lots of pictures with little words on the inside – all for the standard $3.99 cover price.

this part is important – we’re going to get things going by self-distributing our series to a select list of just 20 participating comic shop retailers. From onward, we’ll be slowing expanding that roster month after month for a total of roughly 50 by the end of the year. Each time a new retailer comes aboard as a BAD IDEA destination store, they’ll have access to every prior BAD IDEA release in limited quantities, so they can start at the beginning.To the retailers (\uD83E\uDD1B much respect): We’re still in the process of locking just who those 20 comic shops will be, so there’s still time for your store to participate. Retailers who wish to apply directly should email BAD IDEA’s customer service team at hello@badideacorp.com Lastly – and– we’re going to get things going byFrom onward,Each time a new retailer comes aboard as a BAD IDEA destination store,.To the retailers (\uD83E\uDD1B much respect): We’re still in the process of locking just who those 20 comic shops will be, so. Retailers who wish to apply directly should

To the fans (?? for life): To find out where and how to reserve your copy of ENIAC #1 (and every future BAD IDEA book), stay tuned as we gear up to reveal our list of initial retail partners in the next 30 days. You can follow us online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and also sign up for email updates here. And, oh yeah, we’re the geniuses that named our own company BAD IDEA – and, like it or not, you will probably have to think about us more often than you’d like. Oh, and we almost forgot to remind you… ENIAC #1 – in (some) stores !

