First Look Photos! Commissioner Brockmire? Final Season of Brockmire Premieres March 18!

The fourth and final season of IFC’s critically acclaimed comedy series Brockmire starring Hank Azaria is set to premiere on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 10:00pm ET/PT . Returning for the series’ final season are all-stars Amanda Peet, Tyrel Jackson Williams and Katie Finneran. Additionally, Reina Hardesty (The Flash) has joined the series’ line-up for the final eight episodes.

Brockmire follows Jim Brockmire (Azaria), a famed major league baseball announcer who suffered a notorious public breakdown after stumbling upon his wife’s (Finneran) infidelity – a breakdown so bad that “Brutal Brockmire” became a viral internet meme. Season 1 began a decade later, as Brockmire looked to reclaim his career and reputation by calling games for the Morristown Frackers, an underdog minor league baseball team. Despite finding happiness in Morristown alongside his girlfriend/team owner Jules (Peet), Season 2 began with a newly-single Brockmire calling games in New Orleans and living with his co-dependent friend Charles (Williams)…while fully indulging in the city’s booze-riddled sins. When a drug-fueled night of partying with a stranger ends with a near-death experience, Brockmire realizes it’s time to get sober once and for all. Season 3 took place one year after a stint in rehab, with Brockmire doing play-by-play in the radio booth for the major leagues in central Florida while maintaining his brazen and narcissistic tendencies, despite actually being on the wagon.

In Season 4, it’s 15 years into the dystopian future and Brockmire is now the Commissioner of baseball as the once legendary baseball announcer is now back on top and his struggles with sobriety are behind him. However, at this later stage of his life he is tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules (Amanda Peet). This darkly comedic series stars Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet. This season features also features the return of all-stars Katie Finneran and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

Brockmire originally appeared as a viral short video on the award-winning comedy website Funny Or Die. The series is written and developed by Joel Church-Cooper. This season Azaria, Church-Cooper and Funny Or Die’s Farah and Joe Farrell are executive producers. Mo Marable is also an executive producer and series director.

Brockmire Seasons 1-3 are currently available to watch on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon and XBOX. Season 1 and 2 are also available on Hulu, with Season 3 joining Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

