Awards Shows, Specials and Day of Grey’s Lead ABC’s November Sweeps Schedule!

November Sweeps programming on ABC will include The 51st Annual CMA Awards; the 2017 American Music Awards and the season finale of Dancing with The Stars – plus a celebration of Grey’s Anatomy’s 300th episode.

Thanksgiving-themed episodes of American Housewife, Fresh Off the Boat, The Goldbergs, The Middle, Modern Family and Speechless – and special episodes of Shark Tank featuring Skinnygirl brand entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel and Sir Richard Branson as new sharks will also air.

ABC’s November Sweeps programming kicks of tonight with new episodes of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, black-ish, The Mayor and Kevin (Probably) Saves the World.

ABC ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER SWEEPS PROGRAMMING,

AIRING THROUGH NOVEMBER 22

Highlights Include ‘The 51st Annual CMA Awards,’ Live from Nashville on November 8; the ‘2017 American Music Awards’ on November 19; and the Season Finale of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ on November 21

ABC Celebrates the Milestone 300th Episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ on November 9 with a special ‘Day of Grey’s,’ including cast appearances on ‘Good Morning America,’ ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan,’ ‘The View,’ ‘The Chew,’ ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and ‘Nightline’

The ABC Television Network announces upcoming November sweeps programming, airing through November 22, including Thanksgiving-themed episodes of comedies “American Housewife,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “The Goldbergs,” “The Middle,” “Modern Family” and “Speechless”; special episodes of “Shark Tank,” featuring reality star and Skinnygirl brand entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel and Sir Richard Branson as new sharks; and the perennial PEANUTS classic “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

ABC airs its ninth annual pre-CMA Awards Special, “Living Every Day: Luke Bryan,” on Monday, November 6, presented by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, which shares an intimate look at the life and career of country music superstar Luke Bryan, who was recently announced as one of the judges in ABC’s upcoming “American Idol”; and “The 51st Annual CMA Awards” will take place live from Nashville, featuring appearances and performances by country music’s hottest stars, on Wednesday, November 8. Also, the “2017 American Music Awards,” the world’s biggest fan-voted award show, will broadcast live on November 19.

ABC News and talk shows will join in celebrating the historic 300th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy” with a special “Day of Grey’s” initiative on Thursday, November 9, the day the 300th episode airs. The celebration begins the evening prior on Wednesday, November 8, when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” hosts Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery), as an in-studio guest. On November 9, “Good Morning America” will go behind the scenes on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy” while Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) will be live in-studio in New York. Pompeo will also be a guest that day on nationally syndicated “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” From there, she will drop by both “The View” and “The Chew.” “Nightline” will close out the celebration with more behind-the-scenes coverage of one of television’s longest-running dramas

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 31

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE MIDDLE – “Role of a Lifetime” – While Axl tries to invent a new beverage that mixes wine with beer and Brick decides to join the school orchestra in an attempt to play the field and find himself a new girlfriend, Mike asks Sue to take the reins in putting together a romantic evening for him and Frankie to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary – which both of them totally forgot. Frustrated with being the family member whose role is to do everything they ask of her without complaint, Sue puts her foot down and declares she will no longer be that person, which causes the rest of the Hecks to rethink and rebel against what their supposed familial roles have been.

8:30-9:00 p.m. FRESH OFF THE BOAT – “Four Funerals and a Wedding” – When Jessica’s aunt passes away, the Huang family packs their bags for Houston, where the boys see Jessica’s father for the first time. While observing the distant relationship, Louis makes it his mission to push Jessica and her father closer together. Meanwhile, Evan decides to make Eddie the executor of his will, prompting Emery and Eddie to fight over who is the better older brother.

9:00-9:30 p.m. black-ish – “Public Fool” – Junior gets into an altercation with a kid at school and ends up being expelled from Valley Glen Prep. Pops suggests that Junior attend the local public school, and Dre and Bow balk at the idea. When they unsuccessfully try to get him into other private schools, Junior heads to Sherman Oaks High.

9:30-10:00 p.m. THE MAYOR – “The Strike” – When Fort Grey’s public transportation comes to a crippling halt due to the bus driver’s union strike, Courtney also finds himself striking out when he’s outmatched by Amber, the fierce Transit Union lawyer who makes him realize he’ll need more than his charm and Val’s advice to reach a new deal. T.K. and Jermaine attempt to solve the issue by employing a focus group, which quickly turns unruly. Meanwhile, Dina and her two best friends are excited about their annual tradition of taking a sick day to pamper themselves, but their plans get derailed by an unforeseen chain of events.

10:00-11:00 p.m. KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD – “Brutal Acts of Kindness” – After draining his bank account in service of others, Kevin looks for a different way to help a single mom who’s drowning in her son’s medical bills. Meanwhile, Reese uses a school project to learn more about her uncle, and Yvette struggles with the full range of human emotions.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 1

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE GOLDBERGS – “Girl Talk” – When The Ottoman Empire’s business declines due to a new furniture competitor, Adam offers to make Murray a commercial starring Marvin. But things go awry when Marvin’s actions mess up the original plan. Meanwhile, Beverly offers to help Barry when he keeps striking out as he attempts to get a girl at school.

8:30-9:00 p.m. SPEECHLESS – “S-H–SHIPPING” – JJ’s pressured to date a new student at school who also has cerebral palsy; Maya and Jimmy teach Ray and his girlfriend to think less; and Dylan teams with Lafayette alumni to rebel against the school’s “no-prank” initiative.

9:00-9:31 p.m. MODERN FAMILY – “Ten Years Later” – Claire is determined to make up for her less-than-joyful mood at Jay and Gloria’s wedding by throwing their 10th anniversary party. As part of the festivities, Phil is going to perform a magic trick featuring Gloria appearing out of thin air in her wedding dress. That is, if Gloria can still get into it!

9:31-10:00 p.m. AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE – “The Pig Whisperer” – Greg takes a stand against Katie’s protests and employs an uncharacteristically dishonest tactic in order to convince her to let them keep Anna-Kat’s beloved pet pig, Hans Gruber. Meanwhile, Oliver and Viv compete for the attention (and, ultimately, the money) of new neighbor Spencer Blitz; and Taylor considers leaving her boyfriend, Eyo, for an older guy.

10:00-11:00 p.m. DESIGNATED SURVIVOR – “Two Ships” – When a U.S. Navy ship containing secret surveillance becomes stranded in enemy waters, President Kirkman must negotiate the crew and ship’s release. If captured, the technology on board would create a massive threat to national security. Meanwhile, Chief of Staff Emily Rhodes reconnects with someone from her childhood.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 2

8:00-9:00 p.m. GREY’S ANATOMY – “Come on Down to My Boat, Baby” – Jackson decides he needs some time off and invites the guys to join him on a day out at sea, while Arizona, April and Maggie treat a woman who is hiding a deadly secret.

9:00-10:00 p.m. SCANDAL – “Adventures in Babysitting” – Olivia and Mellie assert their power like never before. Meanwhile, Cyrus is working on congressional approval to declare war in Bashran, and QPA is keeping close watch on President Rashad’s niece.

10:00-11:00 p.m. HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER – “Stay Strong, Mama” – Annalise forges ahead with her class action lawsuit and receives help from a former colleague. Meanwhile, Laurel continues to investigate her father’s company; Asher confronts Michaela about her odd behavior; and details about Isaac’s past are revealed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

8:00-9:01 p.m. ONCE UPON A TIME – “Greenbacks” – Emma Booth guest stars as The Witch.

9:01-10:01 p.m. MARVEL’S INHUMANS – “Havoc in the Hidden Land” – With only two episodes left this season, The Royal Family returns to Attilan and comes face-to-face with Maximus. Can a truce be reached or is all-out war inevitable?

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

7:00-8:00 p.m. THE TOY BOX – “Episode 206” – A new concept for wheeled sports, a tabletop party game, a knightly take on “rock, paper, scissors,” and more fun inventions make their debut this week when amateur inventors enthusiastically present their toys to a panel of kid judges.

8:00-9:00 p.m. AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – “2804” – This week’s funny kids clips include a birthday girl who wishes for a better cake; a brother whose annoying teen sisters interrupt his piano practice with their funny dance interpretation; and hilarious mishaps between dads and their daughters, including one daughter who helps dad wax his stomach.

9:00-10:00 p.m. SHARK TANK – “905” – Things get real when reality star and Skinnygirl brand entrepreneur Bethenny Frankel jumps into the tank. In the episode, an entrepreneur duo introduces a way to keep diaper mess confined to just the diaper; an entrepreneur hopes to collect the sharks’ deals by helping them sleep better; a dash of snark with your tea? This entrepreneur is hoping the sharks take a sip; and an entrepreneur duo introduces the sharks to some no-fuss wax on the go.

10:00-11:00 p.m. SHARK TANK – “914” – In the episode, an entrepreneur shares an automatic dog potty system that wraps and then seals the waste to maintain a clean and odor-free home; two entrepreneurs demonstrate an app to make tipping easier; twin entrepreneurs hope to make the world of pickup basketball much simpler; and an entrepreneur presents an invention that absorbs moisture and deodorizes sweaty sports gear.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

8:00-10:01 p.m. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “2508” – Trios Night

10:01-11:00 p.m. LIVING EVERY DAY: LUKE BRYAN – As fans around the globe gear up to celebrate Country Music’s Biggest Night™, ABC airs its ninth annual pre-CMA Awards Special. Presented by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, the special shares an intimate look at the life and career of country music superstar Luke Bryan, who was recently announced as one of the judges in ABC’s upcoming “American Idol.” The special also features a new interview with Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood as the duo celebrates their 10th year hosting the CMA Awards.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE MIDDLE – “The Setup” – Frankie is tasked with being at her mom Pat’s (Marsha Mason) beck and call when she has to stay for a few days at the Heck house after coming down with an ailment. Meanwhile, Sean and Sue make plans for a date … with each other’s friends; and Axl and Brick ponder what it is exactly that Mike does at the quarry.

8:30-9:00 p.m. FRESH OFF THE BOAT – “A League of Her Own” – After coming out of the closet to Honey and Jessica, Nicole struggles with telling Marvin, fearful that her father will be disappointed in her. Meanwhile, Louis wants to manage the Cattleman’s Ranch softball team on his own, so Jessica decides to coach the rival team from The Denim Turtle to prove that she is the superior manager.

9:00-9:30 p.m. black-ish – “First and Last” – Diane experiences a big life event toward becoming a woman, and Bow, Ruby, Zoey and Alicia are there to support her. Meanwhile, afraid that he may never be able to beat Junior at basketball again, Dre conducts psychological warfare on Junior before challenging him to a game.

9:30-10:00 p.m. THE MAYOR – “Will You Accept This Rose?” – After going on a date with an old flame with ulterior motives, Courtney realizes that hidden agendas also apply to dating now that he’s a public figure. Now he will need T.K. and Jermaine’s help to recreate a throwback prom-posal to hopefully get a second chance with someone he truly likes. Meanwhile, Reverend Ocho Okoye (Arsenio Hall) tries to get a hesitant Dina to join the church choir, which leads to a soulful result.

10:00-11:00 p.m. KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD – “Rocky Road”– Despite being on the outs with his sister, Kevin tries to help a desperate man find work in order to support his family. Meanwhile, Amy deals with the ramifications of invading Reese’s privacy – an act that forces everyone to rethink their priorities and what it means to be a family.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

8:00-11:00 p.m. THE 51st ANNUAL CMA AWARDS – Hosted by country music superstars Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood, “The 51st Annual CMA Awards” airs live from Nashville and features appearances and performances by country music’s hottest stars, including the legendary Garth Brooks, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Alan Jackson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Old Dominion, Jon Pardi, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and many more as music fans around the world tune in for Country Music’s Biggest Night™.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

8:00-9:00 p.m. GREY’S ANATOMY – 300TH EPISODE – “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story” – After a rollercoaster car falls off the track at the county fair, the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past.

9:00-10:00 p.m. SCANDAL – “Vampires and Bloodsuckers” – The final season of Scandal continues with unexpected twists and turns for both the Gladiators and the White House.

10:00-11:00 p.m. HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER – “Nobody Roots for Goliath” – When Annalise’s resolve to certify her class action lawsuit is tested, a surprising ally comes to her aid. Meanwhile, Laurel and Michaela hit a roadblock after someone discovers their plans to take down Laurel’s father.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10

8:00-9:01 p.m. ONCE UPON A TIME – “Wake Up Call” – Emma Booth guest stars as The Witch.

9:01-10:01 p.m. MARVEL’S INHUMANS – SEASON FINALE – “…And Finally: Black Bolt” – It’s brother versus brother as the final showdown between Black Bolt and Maximus takes an unexpected turn – one with lasting consequences for all of Inhumanity.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12

7:00-8:00 p.m. THE TOY BOX – “Episode 205” – This week, our panel of kid judges will have to choose between a barnyard-themed board game, a racquetball version of boxing, a set of animal-inspired accessories and more as passionate toymakers share their inventions. Ariana Gentry, president of Play for Toys“R”Us®, makes a surprise visit to the kid judges.

8:00-9:00 p.m. AMERICA’S FUNNIEST HOME VIDEOS – “2805” – This week’s clips include a man changing his tire on his truck, only to have the tire roll out of his driveway and knock down his neighbor’s mailbox; and a car sunroof that leaks as the driver endures a drive-through car wash.

9:00-10:00 p.m. SHARK TANK – “912” – Renowned billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson jets into the tank. In the episode, a U.S. Air Force fighter-jet machine-gun mechanic introduces a high-performance problem-solver; an entrepreneur hopes the Sharks bite into a DNA test that aims to aid and optimize medical research; an entrepreneur duo hopes to lure the Sharks with their high-tech solution for a common household chore; and an entrepreneur is hoping to encourage more girls to get into coding and technology.

10:00-11:00 p.m. SHARK TANK – “907” – In the episode, two firefighters-turned-entrepreneurs introduce their healthy, smoked fish dip; a hair- and beard- cutting template is presented by an entrepreneur from Chapel Hill, North Carolina; two entrepreneurs demonstrate a unique hybrid of a stuffed animal and blanket for families on the go; and a device that chills an entire bottle of wine in just 30 seconds arrives with an entrepreneur from San Francisco, California.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 13

8:00-10:01 p.m. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “2509” – Semi-Finals

10:01-11:00 p.m. THE GOOD DOCTOR – “22 Steps” – Dr. Shaun Murphy has to confront prejudice from an unlikely source when he takes on the case of a patient with autism; and Dr. Jared Kalu has to learn to accept his limitations as a surgeon.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE MIDDLE – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “Thanksgiving IX” – The Hecks take a hectic road trip for Thanksgiving to Frankie’s sister’s house but soon find themselves running into barriers that could make them late to the feast; and with Axl now working with Sue and Brick at Spudsy’s, they have been informed by their manager that, due to budget issues, one of them needs to quit and they must decide amongst themselves which one will take the hit.

8:30-9:00 p.m. FRESH OFF THE BOAT – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “The Day After Thanksgiving” – The Huangs’ idea to skip Thanksgiving this year doesn’t last long when Louis plays matchmaker and invites Grandma’s ESL teacher, Bernard (George Takei), to dinner after he notices their flirtation in class. To Jessica’s amazement, Grandma Huang offers to cook the entire meal to show her appreciation. Meanwhile, to prove his maturity, Evan lets Eddie and Emery sneak him into his first R-rated movie.

9:00-9:30 p.m. black-ish – “Please Don’t Feed the Animals” – Bow keeps in touch with Dre’s incarcerated godbrother, Omar, but when they find out he is being released from prison, Omar’s future sparks debate. Meanwhile, Ruby lets it slip to the kids that she’s been to jail, and they push her to tell them more secrets from her past.

9:30-10:00 p.m. THE MAYOR – “Here Comes the Governor” – As the Mayor’s office plans a tour for the Governor of California’s official visit to Fort Grey, an old rap video of Courtney resurfaces that puts potential funding for their city in jeopardy, leaving Courtney and his staff to make a decision to stay true to himself or issue an apology. Meanwhile, Dina finds herself in an unwanted competition with her friend Krystal.

10:00-11:00 p.m. KEVIN (PROBABLY) SAVES THE WORLD – “Dave” – Yvette has her reservations when Dave, another celestial being, pops up looking to join her and Kevin on their latest mission: Reconciling Kristin and her mother under the most challenging of circumstances. Elsewhere, Nate tries to work up the nerve to ask Amy out, completely unaware of her budding chemistry with a potential beau. Will Sasso (“Modern Family,” “Family Guy”) guest stars as Dave.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 15

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE GOLDBERGS – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “A Wall Street Thanksgiving” – During the holiday, Uncle Marvin reveals he has become a stockbroker and convinces Barry and the JTP to invest their money with him. Murray intervenes, which has repercussions for Barry. Meanwhile, Erica tells Geoff she is in debt and gets swept up in the family investment. Later, Beverly invites 50 people over for a Thanksgiving potluck instead of stressing out cooking for the family, but the plan backfires and Beverly realizes some traditions shouldn’t change.

8:30-9:00 p.m. SPEECHLESS – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “B-R-I–British I-N-V–Invasion” – Maya’s best attempts to present the perfect Thanksgiving Day backfire when her imposing and regal mum, Andrea, visits from London for the holiday. A failure to complete a traditional DiMeo power-eating challenge sends Jimmy into a tailspin, and his brother, Billy, comes to the rescue. Kenneth dreads spending Thanksgiving with his overbearing father, the Colonel, and it doesn’t take long to realize why when the pair show up to dinner unannounced.

9:00-9:31 p.m. MODERN FAMILY – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “Winner Winner Turkey Dinner” – During Jay’s Thanksgiving toast, he honors the entire family on their recent successes, even though everyone knows that isn’t quite true. As everyone desperately tries to hide the facts about their perceived triumphs, Phil works hard to master a classic magic trick and prove he’s not the family failure.

9:31-10:00 p.m. AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE – HOLIDAY EPISODE – “Family Secrets” – On a special Thanksgiving episode, Greg makes big plans to impress his parents when they visit for Thanksgiving. But his vision is shattered when his neighbor Spencer and Katie’s mom, Kathryn, arrive unannounced and nothing goes as intended.

10:00-11:00 p.m. DESIGNATED SURVIVOR – “Family Ties” – When a Turkish activist ignites protests in the U.S., Turkey’s president demands his extradition, while the first family unknowingly finds themselves in the center of a battle that could threaten Leo’s future.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

8:00-9:00 p.m. GREY’S ANATOMY – WINTER FINALE – “Out of Nowhere” – A hacker compromises the hospital’s computer system causing monitors, phones, labs and patient files to all go down. As technology fails them, Bailey attempts to keep the peace but chaos erupts and the doctors are forced to get creative in their methods to treat the patients.

9:00-10:00 p.m. SCANDAL – WINTER FINALE – “Something Borrowed” – “Scandal” ends the first half of the epic final season with shocking revelations and jaw-dropping events that will leave everyone reeling.

10:00-11:00 p.m. HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER – WINTER FINALE – “Live. Live. Live.” – Annalise is confronted with disturbing news involving one of Isaac’s patients that puts her sobriety at risk. Meanwhile, the investigation into Wes’ murder comes to a head, and the shocking details involving the whereabouts of Laurel’s baby are revealed.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

8:00-10:00 p.m. ONCE UPON A TIME – “Eloise Gardener” and “Pretty in Blue” – Special back-to-back episodes.

10:00-11:00 p.m. 20/20 – The incredible journey of a family with a boy born with a rare facial condition, a real-life version of the main character in R.J. Palacio’s best-selling novel Wonder.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 19

7:00-8:00 p.m. THE TOY BOX – SEASON FINALE – “Episode 208” – The finalists from each episode return to “The Toy Box,” where the young judges decide who will have their toy made by Mattel and sold exclusively at Toys“R”Us®,.

8:00-11:00 p.m. 2017 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS – The world’s biggest fan-voted award show will broadcast live. Additionally, music superstar Diana Ross will be honored with the “American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement,” in recognition of her remarkable career and outstanding artistic contributions to the entertainment industry and popular culture.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

8:00-10:01 p.m. DANCING WITH THE STARS – “2510A” – Part 1 of the thrilling two-night season finale.

10:01-11:00 p.m. THE GOOD DOCTOR – “Apple” – During a robbery at the grocery mart Dr. Shaun Murphy is shopping at, his communication limitations puts lives at risk. Meanwhile, after Shaun’s traumatic day, Dr. Aaron Glassman worries that he isn’t doing enough to help Shaun.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

8:00-8:30 p.m. THE MIDDLE – “Eyes Wide Open” – Axl heads to Chicago to visit Hutch for the weekend but discovers that his friend, who has his own apartment and a job, is now acting more like a responsible adult than the free-spirited college student he once knew. Meanwhile, Sue’s excitement over having the apartment to herself over the weekend turns to horror when she is unable to sleep after watching “Silence of the Lambs”; and Brick enlists Frankie and Mike’s aid to help convince Lilah, a new student who doesn’t know anyone at school yet, that she and Brick would make a cute couple.

8:30-9:00 p.m. FRESH OFF THE BOAT – “The Vouch” – Louis gets himself into a sticky situation when he lies to Jessica and tells her that he loves her newly finished horror novel. With news that Kenny Rogers is paying a visit to Cattleman’s Ranch, Jessica insists that Louis give him a copy of her book for his agent, making him extremely uncomfortable. Eddie and his friends purchase a 300-disc CD carousel to play all of their music, but Eddie thinks he’s the only one in charge and becomes a tyrant.

9:00-11:00 p.m. DANCING WITH THE STARS – SEASON FINALE – “2510B” – In this holiday spectacular, a champion will be named, and the winner will be presented with the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING – In the classic animated PEANUTS special, created by late cartoonist Charles M. Schulz, Charlie Brown wants to do something special for the gang. However, the dinner he arranges is a disaster when the caterers, Snoopy and Woodstock, prepare toast and popcorn as the main dish. Humiliated, it will take all of Marcie’s persuasive powers to salvage the holiday for Charlie Brown. A special bonus cartoon from Charles M. Schulz, “This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers,” will air with the PEANUTS classic, in which history comes to animated screen life in a captivating and informative program about the Mayflower voyagers.

DAYTIME & LATE-NIGHT

THE CHEW (weekdays, 1:00-2:00 p.m. EST; check local listings)

Yes-vember! All month long “The Chew” is saying yes! Can I make that Thanksgiving turkey for the first time? YES! Can I wow my friends and family with the most spectacular Turkey Day dishes ever? YES! Yes-vember is the month to celebrate delicious food. Become empowered in the kitchen and treat yourself! Co-hosts Mario Batali, Michael Symon, Clinton Kelly and Carla Hall will be your expert guides for all of your Thanksgiving essentials from a “Back to Basics Turkey Lesson,” “The Greatest Sides in History,” a leftovers special with Chew super fans and so much more!

It’s time to get into shape for the big event with a week-long Thanksgiving cooking school that America is begging for with our “Turkey Day Training.” Hosting Thanksgiving for the first time can be intimidating, and one lucky viewer will receive all the tools they need to make their holiday a festive culinary success, and a very special super fan gets a surprise visit from our own Carla Hall.

Do the celebrities visit the most delicious show on daytime to celebrate Thanksgiving? YES! This month, we welcome a star-studded lineup, including Kate Hudson, Jimmy Fallon, Diane Lane, Anna Faris, Susan Sarandon, Guillermo Diaz and Olivia Newton John. Is this going to be a November to remember? YES!

GENERAL HOSPITAL (weekdays, 2:00-3:00 p.m. EDT; check local listings)

The holidays are a time of reflection and revelation, and this season promises to be no different. With the return of at least one familiar face, viewers can expect a little chaos stirred up by the Quartermaine and Corinthos clans, all in time to shed a little light on what the holidays mean to those in Port Charles.

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE (weeknights, 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. EST/PST)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” will feature a week of guest hosts during the week of October 30, with Shaquille O’Neal, Dave Grohl, Channing Tatum and Jennifer Lawrence filling in for Jimmy. Additional guests through the month of November include Julia Roberts, Garth Brooks, Ben Affleck, Susan Sarandon, Owen Wilson, Colin Farrell, Idris Elba, Jesse Williams, Jim Carrey, Josh Hutcherson, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Carey Mulligan, and performances by Brad Paisley & John Fogerty, Pink, Darius Rucker and many more

