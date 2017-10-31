Groovy Season Three Trailer: Ash vs. Evil Dead!

Ash vs. Evil Dead finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care.

But he still has to deal with Ruby…

HAPPY HALLOWEEN, DEADITES!

STARZ RELEASES NEW TEASER TRAILER FOR

“ASH VS EVIL DEAD”



Beverly Hills, Calif. – October 31, 2017 – Ash is back and evil is about to get schooled. Today, STARZ released the first teaser trailer for the 10-episode third season of the horror-comedy series “Ash vs Evil Dead,” just in time for Halloween.

The third season finds Ash, having gone from murderous urban legend to humanity-saving hometown hero, discovering that he has a long lost daughter who’s been entrusted in his care. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them yet. But evil will learn to never get in between a papa bear and his cub.

“Ash vs Evil Dead” Season Three will premiere Sunday, February 25, 2018 at 9 PM ET/PT and also be available for streaming or download on the STARZ app.

