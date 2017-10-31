ABC Celebrates 300th Episode of Grey’s Anatomy with Day of Greys!

Leading into the 300th episode of Grey’s Anatomy on Thursday, November 9th (8/7C), ABC is celebrating the landmark episode with a Day of Grey’s.

Day of Grey’s begins with Jesse Williams’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (Wednesday, November 8th) and continues with Ellen Pompeo’s appearance on Good Morning America, Live with Kelly and Ryan, The View and The Chew.

Following the show’s 300th episode, Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story, Nightline will air an exclusive behind-the-scenes piece on the show with Michael Strahan.

ABC’S ‘DAY OF GREY’S’ CELEBRATES 300 EPISODES OF ‘GREY’S ANATOMY,’ THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

ABC celebrates 300 episodes of the long-running hit drama series “Grey’s Anatomy” with a special “Day of Grey’s” on Thursday, November 9.

The celebration begins the evening prior on Wednesday, November 8, when “Jimmy Kimmel Live” hosts Jesse Williams (Dr. Jackson Avery) as a guest in studio.

On November 9, Ellen Pompeo begins the day live in studio in New York at “Good Morning America” and then segues over to “Live with Kelly and Ryan” where she’ll talk about playing the iconic Dr. Meredith Grey for 14 seasons. From there, Ellen will drop by both “The View” and “The Chew.”

The 300th episode airs at 8:00 p.m. EST that evening. In this special episode, entitled “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story,” a rollercoaster car falls off the track at the county fair and the doctors at Grey Sloan tend to patients who spark memories about ghosts from their past.

Closing out the celebration, “Nightline” airs an exclusive behind-the-scenes piece on the show with Michael Strahan.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, “Grey’s Anatomy” premiered on March 5, 2005. Of the original cast, Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr. and Justin Chambers remain at Grey Sloan Memorial.

“Grey’s Anatomy” was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Betsy Beers (“Scandal,” “How to Get Away with Murder”), Mark Gordon (“Saving Private Ryan”), Krista Vernoff (“Shameless”), William Harper, Zoanne Clack, Debbie Allen and Fred Einesman are executive producers. “Grey’s Anatomy” is produced by ABC Studios.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is broadcasted in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC’s selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This program carries a TV-14, D parental guideline

