Add a Fourth Wing to the Library: The Librarians Has Been Renewed!

TNT’s fantasy series The Librarians has been renewed for a fourth season after a season that posted an average of 5.4 million viewers per episode.

Based on TNT's hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around it.

The Librarians’ third season concluded this past Sunday.

Turner’s TNT has renewed its hit fantasy-adventure series The Librarians for a fourth season. The show’s third season recently aired its finale on January 22, 2017 and is currently available on TNT On Demand and TNT’s digital and mobile platforms. The fourth season is slated to begin later this year.

The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT’s The Last Ship as cable’s Top 2 new series of the year. In 2015 and 2016, it ranked among basic cable’s Top 20 original drama series with adults 18-49. The Librarians has reached 5.4 million viewers per episode in its third season, drawing an audience that’s six years younger than the average for TNT originals. It also boasts a strong following in social media, with nearly half a million fans on Facebook.

Based on TNT’s hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with Emmy® winner John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker. As well, reprising the role that helped originate the franchise in TNT’s hit movie trilogy, Noah Wyle has recurred as Flynn Carsen, one of the longest surviving librarians in the series’ mythology.

The Librarians is produced by Electric Entertainment, with executive producers Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin and Noah Wyle.

About Electric Entertainment

Electric Entertainment is a Los Angeles based production, distribution, and post-production company. It is on its third season of THE LIBRARIANS for TNT. The company is also in production on the feature BAD SAMARITAN, a thriller directed by Dean Devlin, starring David Tennant and produced by Devlin and his Electric Entertainment team of Marc Roskin and Rachel Olschan.

For more information, visit www.ElectricEntertainment.com

